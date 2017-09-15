Claire Foy Will Play The Iconic Lisbeth Salander

Claire Foy, best known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth on Netflix's The Crown, has been cast as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider's Web, Sony Pictures has confirmed.

“I couldn't be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander," director Fede Alvarez said in a statement. "Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can't wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.”



As BuzzFeed News previously reported, Alvarez (Don't Breathe) will direct the adaptation of David Lagercrantz's The Girl in the Spider's Web. The novel, published in Sept. 2015, is a continuation of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium series — Larsson died in 2004, and Lagercrantz took over writing the best-selling books, which are a global phenomenon. Lagercrantz's novel was both well-received and became an international best seller. (Lagercrantz's second effort, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, was released this month.)

Alvarez — who co-wrote The Girl in the Spider's Web screenplay with Steven Knight and Jay Basu — will begin production on the movie in January for an Oct. 19, 2018 release date.