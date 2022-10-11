Angela Lansbury, Star Of Stage And Screen, Has Died At 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, the acclaimed actor of stage, film, and television, has died, her family said Tuesday. She was 96.

The actor died in her Los Angeles home at 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, her three children said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. She was just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Lansbury, who was awarded a damehood in 2014, was best known for her 12-season stint on CBS's Murder, She Wrote, in which she played Maine resident Jessica Fletcher, a successful mystery writer turned amateur detective. The show ran from 1984 to 1996, and for most of those years, it was in the top 10 most-watched shows on television.

In an interview with the Television Academy, Lansbury said that she decided to do Murder, She Wrote because, as she approached the age of 60, she was "tired" from traveling on the road for her theater endeavors.

Lansbury said that at first, her agents sent her scripts that were "dreadful," and she was "pissed off." She said, "Jiminy, I've been working all these years in the theater and in movies … and I have a little bit of a reputation … for being someone who knows how to do what I do, which is act."