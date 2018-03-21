Which TV Shows Have Been Renewed, Which Have Been Canceled, And Which Are We Waiting To Hear About? Nearly all of the networks' decisions have been made — see what happened! Twitter

*Please note cable and streaming services are excluded because renewals and cancellations occur throughout the year.

ABC Craig Sjodin / ABC, Eric Mccandless / ABC, Adam Rose / ABC

Awaiting News None! Renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Housewife, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Black-ish, Child Support, Dancing With the Stars, For the People, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, The Gong Show, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Match Game, Modern Family, Roseanne, Shark Tank, Speechless, Splitting Up Together, Station 19 Canceled Alex, Inc., Boy Band, The Crossing, Deception, Designated Survivor, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel’s Inhumans, The Mayor, Quantico, Somewhere Between, Ten Days in the Valley, The Toy Box Ending The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Scandal Could come back at some point, but not really renewed The Bachelor Winter Games, Battle of the Network Stars Renewed off-cycle The $100,000 Pyramid (returns summer 2018), Bachelor in Paradise (returns summer 2018), Celebrity Family Feud (returns summer 2018), To Tell the Truth (returns summer 2018) New Shows for 2018–19 The Fix, Grand Hotel, The Kids Are Alright, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Schooled, Single Parents, Take Two, Whiskey Cavalier . For more about ABC's new shows, click here.

NBC NBC

Awaiting News Better Late Than Never, Genius Junior, Little Big Shots Renewed A.P. Bio, The Blacklist, Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Dateline, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, The Good Place, Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, This Is Us, The Voice, The Wall, Will & Grace (for two more seasons) Canceled The Brave, Champions, Great News, The Night Shift, Rise, Taken, Timeless Renewed Off-Cycle America’s Got Talent (returns summer 2018), American Ninja Warrior (returns summer 2018), Marlon (returns June 14), Midnight, Texas (2018 TBA), World of Dance (returns summer 2018) Could come back at some point, but not really renewed Law & Order: True Crime Hasn't Premiered or Returned Yet Reverie (May 30), Shades of Blue (June 17), Trial & Error (July 19) Forever in Limbo The Biggest Loser New shows for 2018-19 Abby's, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Enemy Within, I Feel Bad, The InBetween, Manifest, New Amsterdam, The Village. For more about NBC's new shows, click here.

The CW The CW, THE CW

Awaiting News None! Renewed The 100, Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, iZombie, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural Canceled Life Sentence, Valor Ending The Originals Renewed Off-Cycle Whose Line Is It Anyway? (returns summer 2018), Masters of Illusion (returns summer 2018), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (returns summer 2018) New shows for 2018-19 All American, Charmed, In the Dark, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico. For more about the CW's new shows, click here.

CBS CBS

Awaiting News None! Renewed 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, The Big Bang Theory,Blue Bloods, Bull, Celebrity Big Brother, Criminal Minds, Elementary, Hawaii Five-0, Instinct, Life in Pieces, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Man With a Plan, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon Canceled 9JKL, Code Black, Kevin Can Wait, Living Biblically, Me, Myself & I, Wisdom of the Crowd, Scorpion, Superior Donuts, Zoo Renewed Off-Cycle Big Brother (returns summer 2018), Ransom (April 7), Salvation (summer 2018), Undercover Boss (returns summer 2018) Hasn't Premiered Yet TKO: Total Knock out (summer TBA) New shows for 2018-19 The Code, Fam, FBI, God Friended Me, Happy Together, Magnum P.I., Murphy Brown, The Neighborhood, The Red Line, . For more about CBS's new shows, click here.

Fox Fox

Awaiting News None! Renewed 9-1-1, Bob’s Burgers, Empire, Family Guy, The Four, The Gifted, Gotham, Hell’s Kitchen, Lethal Weapon, The Orville, The Resident, The Simpsons, Star Canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Exorcist, Ghosted, LA to Vegas, The Last Man on Earth, Lucifer, The Mick Ending New Girl, Prison Break, The X-Files Renewed Off-Cycle Beat Shazam (returns May 29), Love Connection (returns May 29), MasterChef (May 30), MasterChef Junior, So You Think You Can Dance (returns June 4) Hasn't Premiered Yet Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back (June 13) New shows for 2018-19 The Cool Kids, Last Man Standing, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Rel. For more about Fox's new shows, click here.

Note: During the week of May 14, the broadcast networks — CBS, ABC, NBC, The CW, and Fox — will unveil their new shows and schedules to advertisers at presentations in New York City called the “upfronts.” Leading up to that week, the networks renew some shows and cancel others. There are also shows that aren’t on the normal network cycle (generally because they air in the summer) that have already been renewed. And cable channels and streaming services are not included on this list, because they renew and cancel shows throughout the year. This post will be updated continuously as news breaks, new shows are picked up, and announcements are made.