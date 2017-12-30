Movies And TV Shows To Be Really Excited About In 2018
From A Wrinkle in Time to Ready Player One, and Rise to the Roseanne reboot, there are a lot of new film and television offerings to be excited about. In chronological order!
1. LA to Vegas, Jan. 2 (9 p.m. on Fox)
2. Grown-ish, Jan. 3 (8 p.m. on Freeform)
3. 9-1-1, Jan. 3 (9 p.m. on Fox)
4. The Four, Jan. 4 (8 p.m. on Fox)
5. The Chi, Jan. 7 (10 p.m. on Showtime)
6. Proud Mary, Jan. 12
7. The Commuter, Jan. 12
8. The Polka King, Jan. 12
9. Black Lightning, Jan. 16 (9 p.m. on the CW)
10. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Jan. 17 (10 p.m. on FX)
11. Corporate, Jan. 17 (10 p.m. on Comedy Central)
12. Step Sisters, Jan. 19
13. Counterpart, Jan. 21 (8 p.m. on Starz)
14. Mosaic, Jan. 22 (8 p.m. on HBO — all six episodes air that week, concluding Friday night)
15. The Alienist, Jan. 22 (9 p.m. on TNT)
16. Let's Get Physical, Jan. 24 (8:30 p.m. on Pop)
17. Waco, Jan. 24 (10 p.m. on Paramount Network)
18. Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Jan. 26
19. Absentia, February 2 (Amazon)
20. Altered Carbon, Feb. 2 (Netflix)
21. 2 Dope Queens, Feb. 2 (HBO)
22. The Cloverfield Paradox, Feb. 4
23. Queer Eye, Feb. 7 (Netflix)
24. The 15:17 to Paris, Feb. 9
25. Fifty Shades Freed, Feb. 9
26. Our Cartoon President, Feb. 11 (8 p.m. on Showtime)
27. Here and Now, Feb. 11 (9 p.m. on HBO)
28. Black Panther, Feb. 16
29. Irreplaceable You, Feb. 16 (Netflix)
30. Seven Seconds, Feb. 23 (Netflix)
31. Annihilation, Feb. 23
32. Game Night, Feb. 23
33. Good Girls, Feb. 26 (10 p.m. on NBC)
34. Living Biblically, Feb. 26 (9:30 p.m. on CBS)
35. Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Feb. 27 (10 p.m. on USA)
36. The Looming Tower, Feb. 28 (Hulu)
37. Red Sparrow, March 2
38. Life Sentence, March 7 (9 p.m. on the CW)
39. A Wrinkle in Time, March 9
40. American Idol, March 11 (8 p.m. on ABC)
41. Instinct, March 11 (8 p.m. on CBS)
42. For the People, March 13 (10 p.m. on ABC) and Station 19, March 22 (9 p.m. on ABC)
43. Rise, March 13 (10 p.m. on NBC — its regular time slot will be 9 p.m. after its premiere)
44. Love, Simon, March 16
45. Tomb Raider, March 16
46. Krypton, March 21 (10 p.m. on Syfy)
47. Trust, March 25 (10 p.m. on FX)
48. Muppet Babies, March 23 (10 a.m. on Disney Channel and Disney Junior)
49. Roxanne Roxanne, March 23
50. Isle of Dogs, March 23
51. Pacific Rim Uprising, March 23
52. The Terror, March 26 (9 p.m. on AMC)
53. Roseanne, March 27 (8 p.m. on ABC)
54. Siren, March 29 (8 p.m. on Freeform)
55. Ready Player One, March 30
56. Jesus Christ Superstar Live, April 1 (NBC)
57. The Crossing, April 2 (10 p.m. on ABC)
58. The Last O.G., April 3 (10:30 p.m. on TBS)
59. Paterno, April 7; Fahrenheit 451, May 19 (HBO)
60. Killing Eve, April 8 (8 p.m. on BBC America)
61. Howards End, April 8 (Starz)
62. Unforgotten, April 8 (9 p.m. on Sundays through May 13, Masterpiece on PBS)
63. Bug Juice, Spring/Summer TBA (Disney Channel)
64. Rampage, April 13
65. Avengers: Infinity War, April 27
66. A Little Help With Carol Burnett, May 4 (Netflix)
67. Life of the Party, May 11
68. Little Women, May 13 from 8 to 9 p.m., then May 20 from 8 to 10 p.m. (Masterpiece on PBS)
69. Slender Man, May 18
70. Deadpool 2, May 18
71. Solo: A Star Wars Story, May 25
72. C.B. Strike, June 1 (Cinemax)
73. Dietland, June 4 (9 p.m. on AMC)
74. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, June 8
75. Ocean’s 8, June 8
76. The Incredibles 2, June 15
77. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, June 22
78. Sicario 2: Soldado, June 29
79. Sharp Objects, July TBA (HBO)
80. The First, second half of the year TBA (Hulu)
81. Ant-Man and the Wasp, July 6
82. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, July 20
83. Castle Rock, July 25 (Hulu)
84. Mission: Impossible — Fallout, July 27
85. The Meg, Aug. 10
86. Crazy Rich Asians, Aug. 17
87. The Hate U Give, Fall 2018
88. The House With a Clock in Its Walls, Sept. 21
89. Boy Erased, Sept. 28
90. Smallfoot, Sept. 28
91. Night School, Sept. 28
92. A Star Is Born, Oct. 5
93. Venom, Oct. 5
94. First Man, Oct. 12
95. Halloween, Oct. 19
96. Bohemian Rhapsody, Nov. 2
97. The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Nov. 9
98. Widows, Nov. 16
99. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Nov. 16
100. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, Nov. 21
101. Mary Queen of Scots, Dec. 7
102. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Dec. 14
103. Aquaman, Dec. 21
104. Mary Poppins Returns, Dec. 25
105. My Brilliant Friend, 2018 TBA (HBO)
106. Netflix TV 2018
107. Amazon TV 2018
108. Heathers, 2018 TBA (10 p.m. on Paramount Network)
