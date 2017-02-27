BuzzFeed News

People Are Writing "What In Tarnation" On Everything And It's Become A Huge Meme

OK, it all started with a picture of a Shibu Inu...

By Kassy Cho

Posted on February 27, 2017, at 6:20 a.m. ET

Last month, someone on Tumblr posted a photo of this Shibu Inu dog in a cowboy hat with the caption “what in tarnation,” for some reason.

Then the Shibe in a cowboy hat appeared on Twitter, where it went super viral.

Everyone in Alabama
Everyone in Alabama

At first, the whole meme was about the dog saying "what in tarnation"...

When someone says "you all" instead of "yall" when addressing a group of people
When someone says "you all" instead of "yall" when addressing a group of people

When your truck isn't the loudest at sonic
When your truck isn't the loudest at sonic

But then things got weird...

What in pollination?
What in pollination?

What in the obamanation
What in the obamanation

It kept going...

When Pluto found out it wasn't a planet anymore
When Pluto found out it wasn't a planet anymore

what in rawrnation xD
what in rawrnation xD

And going...

WHAT IN STANDARD DEVIATION
WHAT IN STANDARD DEVIATION

what in formation
what in formation

And well...

what in antici..... pation
what in antici..... pation

what in anticipation
what in anticipation

You get the idea...

what in unjust cancellation ?
what in unjust cancellation ?

wot in taxation without representation
wot in taxation without representation

It's become so widespread it's even inspired its own Twitter account.

what in MLA citation
what in MLA citation

Basically, everyone's super confused about this whole thing.

Or in other words...

WHAT IN FRUSTRATION
WHAT IN FRUSTRATION

