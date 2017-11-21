This Woman Started Dancing To A Rapper Answering A Question And People Love Her

"It was my first time attending the AMAs, and I was really excited because the red carpet felt like one giant party," she added.

Wenya said that she hadn't really heard of Desiigner before but will now take the time to listen to his music "because his rhythm is just too good."

She said that it was surreal to find out that she had gone viral in the West, but was happy to bring joy to other people.

"I hadn't realized that my dancing looked so funny, and it was completely off beat too," she said. "I need to practice."