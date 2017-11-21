BuzzFeed News

This Woman Started Dancing To A Rapper Answering A Question And People Love Her

"Need me a hype man like her."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on November 21, 2017, at 6:31 a.m. ET

On Sunday, rapper Desiigner attended the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Before the ceremony, he was interviewed for Chinese video-streaming website Youku by Hong Kong singer and rapper Jackson Wang, who is a member of the K-pop group Got7.

ginᵕ̈🎄嘎嘎🦋💎🧢 @holdinontojiaer

During the interview, people couldn't help but notice something funny going on in the background. The woman behind the two was dancing along to Desiigner's answer as if he were rapping.

She quickly went viral, with one tweet of the video gaining more than 123,000 retweets.

The video of her dancing was even shared by Snoop Dogg.

Everyone loved it.

Reguluh Deguluh @TashurRaquel

i only love bts @parkkjimim_bts

They thought it was hilarious.

👼🏽 @nudect

gina $$🍒 @ActuallyGina

And that she was adorable.

✺ silk+rm✺ @RMSHEARTBEAT

scrublover @meowthemunch

Oh and in case you were wondering, the woman is Chinese TV presenter Wenya.

Wenya told BuzzFeed News that she hadn't really been paying attention to what Desiigner was saying, but just thought that he had a lot of rhythm when he was talking.

"It was my first time attending the AMAs, and I was really excited because the red carpet felt like one giant party," she added.

Wenya said that she hadn't really heard of Desiigner before but will now take the time to listen to his music "because his rhythm is just too good."

She said that it was surreal to find out that she had gone viral in the West, but was happy to bring joy to other people.

"I hadn't realized that my dancing looked so funny, and it was completely off beat too," she said. "I need to practice."

Get you a hype man like Wenya.

