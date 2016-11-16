BuzzFeed News

People Are Losing It Over This Chinese Pheasant That Looks Just Like Donald Trump

"I'm so worried that the other birds will beat him."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on November 16, 2016, at 10:52 a.m. ET

A pheasant from China has taken the internet by storm this week, because, well, it bears a striking resemblance to President-elect Donald Trump.

Local outlet NetEase first reported the resemblance, which then went viral across several outlets on Weibo.

The bird is a golden pheasant that belongs to the Hanzhou Safari Park in Zhejiang Province.

It was reportedly not much of an attraction until recent days, when tourists noticed that its "hairstyle" was similar to that of Trump.

People online absolutely loved the comparison.

"The president-elect of the United States was a pheasant from our country in a previous life."
"The president-elect of the United States was a pheasant from our country in a previous life."

"Time to replace the American bald eagle with the pheasant!"
"Time to replace the American bald eagle with the pheasant!"

Although some people were concerned about what the association with Trump would mean for the bird.

"I'm so worried that the other birds will beat him."
"I'm so worried that the other birds will beat him."

"Just one hairstyle and its life is ruined forever."
"Just one hairstyle and its life is ruined forever."

"This is the worst insult it's ever gotten."
"This is the worst insult it's ever gotten."

They wondered whether it was fit for the job of president of the United States...

"(The pheasant says:) Move aside, Trump, let me handle this."
"(The pheasant says:) Move aside, Trump, let me handle this."

"How much wrong has this pheasant suffered in China? It's being forced to become the president of the United States."
"How much wrong has this pheasant suffered in China? It's being forced to become the president of the United States."

And its future as a US presidential pet.

"When Trump sees this, he will buy the pheasant for a really high price~~"
"When Trump sees this, he will buy the pheasant for a really high price~~"

And of course, the debate is still open as to who is the better-looking of the two.

"So handsome, from its hairdo to its outfit, how classic!"
"So handsome, from its hairdo to its outfit, how classic!"

"The pheasant is obviously better-looking."
"The pheasant is obviously better-looking."

Indeed, due to popular demand, the Hanzhou Safari Park posted new photos of the pheasant Wednesday.

"I heard a lot of people are looking for me these days. I just wanted to ask what's up? I was born like this."
"I heard a lot of people are looking for me these days. I just wanted to ask what's up? I was born like this."

