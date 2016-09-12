This Woman's Failed Attempt At Ombré Hair Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Joanna Huang, a 30-year-old from Taiwan, went to her usual hairdresser last week because she had been looking to change up her hairstyle for quite some time.

Huang told BuzzFeed News that she asked her hairdresser to base her new hairstyle on the following two photos.

Huang told BuzzFeed News that she asked her hairdresser to base her new hairstyle on the following two photos.

Her hairdresser then suggested she return the next day to bleach and dye her hair.

"I didn't think the perm was necessary," Huang said. "But I didn't want to say anything because I thought it would turn out fine."

However, Huang said she did not like the way her hair looked after the perm, so she asked her hairdresser to finish styling it on the same day.

The entire process took nine and a half hours and cost about $170.

She then shared her experience to Facebook, where her post has since gone viral.

Ultimately, Huang said she decided to ask her hairdresser to dye the top of her hair back to black, which he did for no extra charge.

"If this happened to me, I'd be really angry and upset, but I can't help but laugh. I'm so sorry."

People couldn't stop laughing — and apologizing for laughing — at just how relatable the disastrous experience was.

"Time will heal all... You'll get used to it after some time."

"I really want to laugh, even though it's rude. But can I ask, did you just eat a dragonfruit?"

But most just noted the similarity between her new hairstyle and dragonfruit...

"Oh no, how did you turn into a dragonfruit?"

Huang said she did not expect her story to be shared so widely.

"I told my hairdresser I complained about it and it got on the news," she said. "I apologized to him because I didn't want to hurt his feelings."

She added that her hairdresser apologized to her too, saying that she could let him know if she had any problems in the future.