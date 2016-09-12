BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Woman's Failed Attempt At Ombré Hair Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

world

This Woman's Failed Attempt At Ombré Hair Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Nope.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2016, at 10:03 a.m. ET

Joanna Huang, a 30-year-old from Taiwan, went to her usual hairdresser last week because she had been looking to change up her hairstyle for quite some time.

Joanna Huang

Huang told BuzzFeed News that she asked her hairdresser to base her new hairstyle on the following two photos.

Facebook: poppyohoh
faxingzhan.com

"I didn't think the perm was necessary," Huang said. "But I didn't want to say anything because I thought it would turn out fine."

Her hairdresser then suggested she return the next day to bleach and dye her hair.
Joanna Huang

Her hairdresser then suggested she return the next day to bleach and dye her hair.

However, Huang said she did not like the way her hair looked after the perm, so she asked her hairdresser to finish styling it on the same day.

Joanna Huang
ADVERTISEMENT

The entire process took nine and a half hours and cost about $170.

Joanna Huang

And the results were...um, different.

faxingzhan.com
Joanna Huang

Ultimately, Huang said she decided to ask her hairdresser to dye the top of her hair back to black, which he did for no extra charge.

She then shared her experience to Facebook, where her post has since gone viral.
Joanna Huang

She then shared her experience to Facebook, where her post has since gone viral.

People couldn't stop laughing — and apologizing for laughing — at just how relatable the disastrous experience was.

&quot;If this happened to me, I&#x27;d be really angry and upset, but I can&#x27;t help but laugh. I&#x27;m so sorry.&quot;
Facebook: 162608724089621

"If this happened to me, I'd be really angry and upset, but I can't help but laugh. I'm so sorry."

ADVERTISEMENT
&quot;Hold it... Hold it.... LOL~&quot;
Facebook: 162608724089621

"Hold it... Hold it.... LOL~"

Others offered words of solace...

&quot;Time will heal all... You&#x27;ll get used to it after some time.&quot;
Facebook: 162608724089621

"Time will heal all... You'll get used to it after some time."

But most just noted the similarity between her new hairstyle and dragonfruit...

&quot;I really want to laugh, even though it&#x27;s rude. But can I ask, did you just eat a dragonfruit?&quot;
Facebook: 162608724089621

"I really want to laugh, even though it's rude. But can I ask, did you just eat a dragonfruit?"

&quot;Oh no, how did you turn into a dragonfruit?&quot;
Facebook: 162608724089621

"Oh no, how did you turn into a dragonfruit?"

ADVERTISEMENT
&quot;Hello, I sell dragonfruit. We can work together!!!&quot;
Facebook: 162608724089621

"Hello, I sell dragonfruit. We can work together!!!"

Huang said she did not expect her story to be shared so widely.

"I told my hairdresser I complained about it and it got on the news," she said. "I apologized to him because I didn't want to hurt his feelings."

She added that her hairdresser apologized to her too, saying that she could let him know if she had any problems in the future.

"I probably won't be doing anything to my hair for some time," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT