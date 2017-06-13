This Woman Pretended Her Dog Was A Baby And Snuck Her Into The Hospital To See Her Sick Grandma
"So heartwarming. I bet the dog was happier too."
Meet Shelby Hennick, a 21-year-old veterinary technician living in California.
Hennick's grandmother, Dona, was hospitalized three days ago, after she had a reaction to one of the medications she was taking.
Hennick told BuzzFeed News that her mom had an idea to take Dona's dog, Patsy, in to see her. "I just happened to be passing my grandma's house when she called, so of course I was gonna do it," Hennick said.
Hennick wrapped Patsy in a blanket pretending she was a baby, and managed to sneak her into the hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hennick said her grandmother initially thought she had brought in her sister's baby. When she put Patsy down on Dona's lap, Dona was very surprised.
She tweeted about it, and said she had no idea it would get so much attention.
People thought it was really sweet.
ADVERTISEMENT
A lot of people shared photos of when they did the same thing for their parents and grandparents, sometimes with the help of nurses.
"I was really happy we were able to pull it off, and I'm sure it made her day," Hennick said. She added that Dona was doing better, and went home from the hospital on Monday night.
-
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.