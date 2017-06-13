BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Woman Pretended Her Dog Was A Baby And Snuck Her Into The Hospital To See Her Sick Grandma

news

This Woman Pretended Her Dog Was A Baby And Snuck Her Into The Hospital To See Her Sick Grandma

"So heartwarming. I bet the dog was happier too."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 13, 2017, at 6:05 a.m. ET

Meet Shelby Hennick, a 21-year-old veterinary technician living in California.

Shelby Hennick

Hennick's grandmother, Dona, was hospitalized three days ago, after she had a reaction to one of the medications she was taking.

Shelby Hennick
Shelby Hennick

Hennick told BuzzFeed News that her mom had an idea to take Dona's dog, Patsy, in to see her. "I just happened to be passing my grandma's house when she called, so of course I was gonna do it," Hennick said.

Pets are not generally allowed in hospitals because they pose a risk of infection for patients, but service animals are allowed.
Twitter: @HennickShelby

Pets are not generally allowed in hospitals because they pose a risk of infection for patients, but service animals are allowed.

Hennick wrapped Patsy in a blanket pretending she was a baby, and managed to sneak her into the hospital.

Because the hospital staff remembered who they were, they just &quot;walked by and waved at them&quot; before heading into Dona&#x27;s room, Hennick said. &quot;Patsy was quiet the whole time and actually kept licking my arm,&quot; she added.
Twitter: @HennickShelby

Because the hospital staff remembered who they were, they just "walked by and waved at them" before heading into Dona's room, Hennick said.

"Patsy was quiet the whole time and actually kept licking my arm," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hennick said her grandmother initially thought she had brought in her sister's baby. When she put Patsy down on Dona's lap, Dona was very surprised.

Hennick said her grandmother got Patsy almost 13 years ago, when Patsy was only a couple of weeks old and had to be bottle-fed. Hennick said a &quot;pretty strong bond&quot; has developed between the two.&quot;Patsy kept crying and couldn&#x27;t get close enough,&quot; she said.
Twitter: @HennickShelby

Hennick said her grandmother got Patsy almost 13 years ago, when Patsy was only a couple of weeks old and had to be bottle-fed. Hennick said a "pretty strong bond" has developed between the two.

"Patsy kept crying and couldn't get close enough," she said.

She tweeted about it, and said she had no idea it would get so much attention.

It has since been retweeted 78,000 times.
Twitter: @HennickShelby

It has since been retweeted 78,000 times.

People thought it was really sweet.

Twitter: @basedwithus
Twitter: @edujdw
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @DiLeed

A lot of people shared photos of when they did the same thing for their parents and grandparents, sometimes with the help of nurses.

Twitter: @micah0510
Twitter: @OGHELlCA
Twitter: @ddanielleggee

"I was really happy we were able to pull it off, and I'm sure it made her day," Hennick said. She added that Dona was doing better, and went home from the hospital on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT