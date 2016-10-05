This Woman Did A Stunning Maternity Shoot After Going Through Six Miscarriages

"This is so heartbreaking and beautiful all at once."

To mark the occasion, Kevin Mahoney decided to organize something special for her maternity shoot, getting in touch with Connecticut-based photographer JoAnn Marrero.

After six miscarriages, Jessica Mahoney is expecting her second child with her husband, Kevin, in November.

Marrero said after speaking with the couple about their vision, she worked with fellow photographer Mary Maloney to create “their own rainbow” with smoke bombs.

Marrero told BuzzFeed News that the couple wanted to do a shoot that was inspired by the rainbow for their rainbow baby, which is a baby born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.

Marrero said the photo shoot involved a lot of coughing, color-stained clothing, and rainbow-wash everywhere, but Jess “stood with composure” through it all.

“Jess was feeling fabulous the day of the shoot,” Marrero said. “Kevin and their 4-year-old son, Corbin, attended the shoot as well.”

People are incredibly touched by the photo and the couple's story.

It's also inspired others to come forward and share their rainbow baby stories.

Marrero said she and Maloney knew the photo would be shared, but not to this extent.

“We are thrilled about it,” she said. “The responses have been overwhelmingly beautiful; so many have shared their love, support and personal stories with us.”