This Woman's Pregnancy Announcement Is Savage AF

"EVICTION NOTICE: Please note that your 'only-child' status will expire within 18 weeks."

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

Posted on February 27, 2017, at 9:10 a.m. ET

This is Sharana and Aaron Horton, a couple from Atlanta, Georgia.

The couple have a 14-month-old daughter called Summer Rayne and are expecting a baby boy.

For her pregnancy announcement, Sharana and her husband came up with a hilarious idea – an eviction notice for Summer.

Instagram: @rainydae91

"EVICTION NOTICE: Please Note that Your 'Only-Child' Status will Expire within 18 weeks. ... You are REQUIRED to VACATE THE PREMISES as a New Tenant is Expected on June 25, 2017. -Thanks, Management aka Mommy and Da-Da

"P.S. ISSAAA BOOOOYYYYYYY!!!! 💙💙💙"

Horton told BuzzFeed News she came up with the idea while cleaning up Summer's room to make room for the new baby.

"My husband came home and saw bags and boxes everywhere and said jokingly, 'It looks like we're getting evicted," she said. "I then replied, 'We're not, but she is,' and we just kind of took that and ran with it."
Sharana Horton

"My husband came home and saw bags and boxes everywhere and said jokingly, 'It looks like we're getting evicted," she said. "I then replied, 'We're not, but she is,' and we just kind of took that and ran with it."

Sharana said that in order to stage the shoot, her husband took a piece of pizza crust that Summer was eating away from her, and Summer started to cry.

"She loves food and was going crazy over that crust, and I just kept snapping pics," Sharana said, adding that they gave Summer the crust back after 30 seconds of her throwing the tantrum.
"She loves food and was going crazy over that crust, and I just kept snapping pics," Sharana said, adding that they gave Summer the crust back after 30 seconds of her throwing the tantrum.

Sharana said she then posted the photo on her Instagram on her birthday, not expecting to go viral. It has since been liked more than 15,000 times.

People found it pretty funny.

They joked about how "savage" the parents were.

And hoped for justice for Summer.

"When we woke up the next morning and noticed how many likes and shares we received, we were blown away," Sharana said.

