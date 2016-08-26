This Travel Company Had The Best Response To Its Website Suggesting A 47-Year Layover

It included a "long wait" of 413,786 hours and 25 minutes — or 47 years — in Bangkok.

James Lloyd, a 25-year-old from Lincolnshire, England, was planning a trip to New Zealand on travel website Skyscanner when he noticed something a little off about the flight itinerary.

Lloyd told BuzzFeed News that he found the "patently obvious" glitch to be "quite funny" and thought it was worth pointing out to Skyscanner.

He then posted a screenshot of the suggested itinerary to the company's Facebook page, asking them for recommendations for things to do during the 47-year layover.