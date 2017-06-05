This Teen's Family Re-Created Her Mom's Graduation Photo And It'll Give You All The Feels
"Yeah that's right, we made it TOGETHER."
For her high school graduation, 18-year-old Madeleine Tarin and her parents decided to re-create a photo of them taken at her mom's own graduation in 2000.
"It's one of my favorite photos ever since I was little," Tarin, who graduated from Chino Hills High School in California, told BuzzFeed News. "I thought it was unique and it represented my life in a nutshell."
"My mom and dad got together when my mom was in her freshman year of high school," Tarin said. "My mom was pregnant at 15 but had me when she was 16."
Tarin will be attending Rider University in New Jersey on an athletic and academic scholarship to play Division 1 soccer in the fall.
"My parents are very successful now," Tarin said. "They did everything right in my eyes."
"At first, I just wanted to show my friends and followers I had a story that a lot of people didn't really know about me and my main motive to why I've strived so hard to be successful in high school and will continue to strive in college," she said.
It moved people to tears.
People are seriously touched.
"This whole year, I've been waiting to take this photo," Tarin said. "And when I posted it and saw how much people had been inspired by, it gave me and my parents even more of a sense of accomplishment."
