BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

An Art Student Stuck A Piece Of Spaghetti In A Wacom Pen And Somehow It Worked

news

An Art Student Stuck A Piece Of Spaghetti In A Wacom Pen And Somehow It Worked

It actually works.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 11, 2017, at 8:56 a.m. ET

This is Brittany Botelho, an 18-year-old self-taught digital painter from Dallas, Texas.

Brittany Botelho

Botelho was recently cooking spaghetti when she decided to use uncooked spaghetti in place of a Wacom digital pen nib.

Twitter: @herrobrit

She took a photo and tweeted it, prompting everyone to ask a single, very important question.

Twitter: @chriscdesign
Twitter: @tifflikeswings
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @jokingwallbits

The answer, it turned out, was yes, and Botelho uploaded a video to prove it.

@ChrisCDesign Sorry if you can hear my breathing I have a stuffie nose
Dare britt @herrobrit

@ChrisCDesign Sorry if you can hear my breathing I have a stuffie nose

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I was boiling noodles for pasta, and after I just kinda took a broken noodle and shoved it in my Wacom pen for a meme but then it actually worked," Botelho told BuzzFeed News.

Twitter: @herrobrit

She said she thinks the spaghetti nib "works pretty well," and that she has used it a few times since to test while painting for fun.

Twitter: @herrobrit
ADVERTISEMENT

For example, she used it on the face and hair and most of the details on this drawing.

&quot;There is the risk that it might break off in your pen,&quot; Botelho said. &quot;But I&#x27;d probably use this if I couldn&#x27;t afford nibs and needed to get work done for a client.&quot;
behance.net

"There is the risk that it might break off in your pen," Botelho said. "But I'd probably use this if I couldn't afford nibs and needed to get work done for a client."

Art students everywhere felt indebted to her.

Twitter: @aimcheats
Twitter: @Dollmotion
Twitter: @pkspplumeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Some praised her creativity.

Twitter: @BlackSalander

And called her a hero.

Twitter: @darthbek

Botelho said the responses to her tweet have been really funny, "especially the people getting overly excited because they're a broke artist as well."

She added that she has made a few friends because of the tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT