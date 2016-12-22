BuzzFeed News

This Teacher's Pure Reaction To His Students Buying Him A Pair Of Vans Will Warm Your Heart

Protect him at all costs.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on December 22, 2016, at 7:19 a.m. ET

At the beginning of the school year, Taylor Kerby, a high school psychology teacher, complimented a student on his shoes and said he wanted some. Then on Tuesday, this happened.

A video of Kerby opening his present from his students at Edgewood High School in West Covina, California, has since gone viral with more than 47,000 retweets.

Dyani Heredia, the 17-year-old student who tweeted the video, told BuzzFeed News that after Kerby said he probably wouldn't buy a pair, her classmates Faye and Olivia pitched the idea to buy him the shoes about two weeks ago.

"There were about 25 of us and we pitched in $2 each," Dyani said.

It took the students about two weeks to get the money together, and Olivia bought the shoes last weekend.

Dyani said the students then presented the shoes to Kerby at the beginning of the class, which is when they share good things that have happened to them.

Kerby told BuzzFeed News said that he was really touched and moved, adding that students had never done anything like that for him before.

Kerby, who joined Edgewood High School this year, said he was very surprised because he "never expected to be liked."

He said a lot of his friends and family often tell him that they would hate to be teaching because they think high school kids would be terrible.

"And it's like, well, they don’t," Kerby said. "If kids do suck, my kids don't."

Kerby said he was unaware that the video had gone viral until Dyani told him the next day and couldn’t figure out why people were sharing it.

Dyani Heredia

“It’s just some nerdy, weird dude opening shoes, and for some reason, 40,000 people are liking this,” he said. “But if it inspires teachers to be better teachers, and people to be better people, then I’m excited that it’s happening."

Dyani also sent BuzzFeed News this photo of Kerby with the "planning committee" of Faye, herself, and Olivia.

Dyani Heredia

And here's the happy class.

Dyani Heredia

Needless to say, the video made a lot of people very happy.

