BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Tattoo Artist Is Offering Free Nipple Tattoos For Women Who Have Battled Breast Cancer

news

This Tattoo Artist Is Offering Free Nipple Tattoos For Women Who Have Battled Breast Cancer

WARNING: This post contains images some may find graphic. “These women should not have to pay a ridiculous fee to feel whole again.”

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 13, 2017, at 6:24 a.m. ET

Four years ago, Mark Corliss, a tattooist in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, was covering up a woman's scars with flowers when she begged him to do nipple tattoos.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mark_corliss_tattoo

Corliss told BuzzFeed News he was "very intimidated and nervous but nonetheless decided to figure it out" for the breast cancer survivor.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mark_corliss_tattoo

"It went amazing and we both were thrilled," he said. "Her husband came in and looked me in the eye and shook my hand to thank me.

"That's the moment I realized how with a small amount of my time I could help a lot of people heal."

Since then, Corliss has been offering the service at no cost for breast cancer survivors who have gone through a mastectomy and has done at least a couple hundred sets.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mark_corliss_tattoo

Corliss said he does nipple tattoos for free to give back. “I’m healthy, and my family is healthy,” he said. “I love to put a smile on the face of someone who has been on a long, sad journey, and you can't explain the feeling you get when you give someone back something they lost."

Last week, after chatting with a woman and learning that 3D nipple reconstruction can cost $800 per nipple, he posted a photo of a set of nipple tattoos on Instagram, asking people to share it because "these women should not have to pay a ridiculous fee to feel whole again."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mark_corliss_tattoo

He wrote that "any tattooer that knows their stuff knows what it takes and it's far from an 800-dollar service. I've done hundreds of sets for free, and it takes around an hour and a half to do a set, never mind one."

His post was then picked up by several Twitter accounts and has since gone viral.

“I never thought it would be this huge,” Corliss said. “The world needs some good right now, so I think it’s a good time to spread the word.&quot;
Twitter: @nataliaelston

“I never thought it would be this huge,” Corliss said. “The world needs some good right now, so I think it’s a good time to spread the word."