People Are Ugly-Crying Over This Single Dad Who Wore A Dress To A Mother's Day Event For His Sons

world

"Best mom of 2018."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 13, 2018, at 7:58 a.m. ET

Chatchai "Sam" Panuthai is a single father from Kanchanaburi, Thailand. Here he is with his two sons, 3-year-old Imsome and 5-year-old Ozone.

Kornpat Ae Sukhom

Last week, Ozone and Imsome's school held a Mother's Day event, and Chatchai showed up in a dress.

Facebook: kornpat.sukhom

Mother's Day is celebrated on Aug. 12 in Thailand, and schools usually hold a Mother's Day ceremony where children kneel at their mother's feet to thank her for all that she has done for them.

Chatchai's friend Kornpat Ae Sukhom captured this adorable moment between Chatchai and Ozone and shared it on Facebook, where it went viral with more than 6 million views.

Her post was also shared more than 54,000 times.

Kornpat told BuzzFeed News that Chatchai decided to wear a dress to the event because he didn't want his sons to feel left out because their mother couldn't attend.

Facebook: kornpat.sukhom

Kornpat, who often helps Chatchai to look after Ozone and Imsome, said that the boys' parents are divorced and that their mother now lives in Europe.

"Everyone enjoyed it and all laughed and took photos with him," she said. "His two sons weren’t quite sure what was going on and why Dad was wearing a dress."

Facebook: kornpat.sukhom

It made people super emotional.

"How many dads will love you like this???"

"Why am I crying?"

And they thought it was the cutest thing.

"This is so cute. I love it."

"So cute."

Kornpat said that they were really surprised that the video and photos went viral, but added that the responses have been really positive and a lot of people have come out in support of Chatchai.

