This Little Girl Takes Her Barbies' Shoes Off Before They Enter The Doll House Because She Is Asian

"So they can be like us and keep their house clean," Korra said.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 13, 2017, at 11:44 a.m. ET

This is Korra Lam, a 4-year-old from Orange County, California.

She takes the shoes off her barbies before they enter the doll house, because she is Asian.

Her half-sister, 16-year-old Ivy Ho, told BuzzFeed News that Korra got the Barbie Dream House for Christmas, but it was only today that she noticed Korra was taking all the Barbies' shoes off.

"I asked her why, and she said 'so they can be like us and keep their house clean,'" Ho said.

Ho then tweeted about it, and her tweet has since between retweeted more than 114,000 times.

"I thought it was funny because all my Asian friends do this, but not many of my non-Asian friends do," she said.

She said the tweet was meant for her friends who love to see photos of Korra, and didn't expect it to go viral.

Oh, and just in case you don't get it, taking your shoes off before going in your house is a tradition in a lot of Asian culture. And, as you can see, Ho's tweet really struck a chord with a lot of people.

A lot of people also praised Korra's upbringing.

Azn life ✌️

