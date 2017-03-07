This Little Boy Got The Same Haircut As His Friend So He Could Confuse Their Teacher
He said he couldn't wait to go to school with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart.
This is 5-year-old Jax and his friend Reddy. They go to school together in Louisville, Kentucky.
Last week, Jax's mom, Lydia Rosebush, told him he needed to get a haircut, and he came up with a brilliant idea: He wanted to get the same haircut as Reddy so that their teacher couldn't tell them apart.
"As a parent, my first thought was 'that's funny,'" Rosebush told BuzzFeed News. "But when I really thought about I was impressed by the fact that Jax doesn't see any difference between him and his friend."
Local TV station WAVE 3 News accompanied the boys to the salon, where Jax got his hair cut and shot a video.
People are really moved.
She said she tries to teach Jax to love everyone the same, and that it was nice to see that in practice.
-
