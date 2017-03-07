BuzzFeed News

This Little Boy Got The Same Haircut As His Friend So He Could Confuse Their Teacher

He said he couldn't wait to go to school with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on March 7, 2017, at 5:29 a.m. ET

This is 5-year-old Jax and his friend Reddy. They go to school together in Louisville, Kentucky.

Lydia Rosebush

Last week, Jax's mom, Lydia Rosebush, told him he needed to get a haircut, and he came up with a brilliant idea: He wanted to get the same haircut as Reddy so that their teacher couldn't tell them apart.

His mom posted the story to Facebook, where it has since been shared more than 105,000 times.

"As a parent, my first thought was 'that's funny,'" Rosebush told BuzzFeed News. "But when I really thought about I was impressed by the fact that Jax doesn't see any difference between him and his friend."

Lydia Rosebush

Local TV station WAVE 3 News accompanied the boys to the salon, where Jax got his hair cut and shot a video.

Rosebush said that the responses have been overwhelmingly positive, adding that the boys' teacher played along with the prank all day.

People are really moved.

She said she tries to teach Jax to love everyone the same, and that it was nice to see that in practice.

