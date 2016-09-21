BuzzFeed News

This Kid Carried A Michael Jordan Cardboard Cutout Around Everywhere For A Month

This Kid Carried A Michael Jordan Cardboard Cutout Around Everywhere For A Month

True dedication.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on September 21, 2016, at 5:17 a.m. ET

Most people have been obsessed with a celebrity at some point in their lives, but perhaps none more so than Irene Liao when she was just 8 years old.

Irene Liao

The 20-year-old student from Long Island, New York, was so in love with Michael Jordan that she carried around a life-sized cardboard cutout of the basketball player with her everywhere for a month.

Irene Liao

Liao told BuzzFeed News she was reminded of her phase in third grade after her mom texted her about it.

She then decided to tweet the photos her mom sent her, which have since been retweeted more than 24,000 times.
Twitter: @ireneliiao

“I saw a bunch of Michael Jordan commercials and watched him play basketball and, like, fell in love with him,” Liao said.

She acquired the cutout while walking around a mall in Taipei, Taiwan, where she lived from third to sixth grade.
Irene Liao

“I think I walked into a Nike store, saw the cardboard cutout of him, asked one of the people that worked there how much he would be, and dragged the cutout out of the store,” she said.

Liao added that she is “pretty sure” she handed the worker about $6 for the cutout.
Irene Liao

“I carried him literally everywhere, never left the house without him,” she said.

Irene Liao

She said she could not remember an instance when she left the house without the cutout, even dragging him down to the local 7-Eleven to get snacks.

Irene Liao

“My dad entertained it for a week,” she said. “My mom was like, 'This is such an unhealthy phase.'”

Irene Liao
Liao said she would fold the cutout in half so that she could transport him to different places, such as piano lessons with her grandpa.

“I’m pretty sure my mom still has a recording of the piano song i wrote for MJ to serenade him,” Liao said.
Irene Liao

All the parents would laugh and think it was hilarious, she said. Her classmates, meanwhile, all wanted their own MJ cardboard cutouts.

Irene Liao

“I’m pretty sure I’m in, like, 50 pictures with strangers from when I brought him to the MRT station,” Liao said.

Irene Liao

“By the end of the month, he was a little scuffed and ripped,” Liao said. “And my parents were like, ‘OK, this is ridiculous, we are going to throw him out and get you a poster.’”

Her gym teacher had also spoken to her parents, saying that the cardboard MJ was distracting the other kids, Liao said.
Irene Liao

“I went to the Nike store a week later, but they didn’t have any more MJ cutouts,” she said. “They had some other basketball player, but I didn’t want them."

Irene Liao

And is she still a fan of Jordan more than a decade later? “Always and forever, haha,” she said.

Irene Liao
