This Japanese Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament Is Probably The Most Intense Thing You've Ever Seen

world

Holy shit.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on December 14, 2016, at 11:32 a.m. ET

Every year, Japanese idol group AKB48 holds a Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament, when its 100-plus members compete to be part of the lineup for the group’s next single.

i have concluded that this is one of the greatest videos on the internet
Joon Lee @iamjoonlee

A video of this year's final showdown between two team members went viral online this week, being retweeted more than 31,000 times.

AKB48 was formed in 2005 to be a girl group that fans could actually meet.

Koki Nagahama / Getty Images

The group has over 100 members who are split into teams that can rotate and appear at different events simultaneously.

The winner of this year's competition – also known as the Janken tournament – would become the center of a new seven-member unit.

This year, the final showdown was between AKB48 members Yumoto Ami.

Twitter: @iamjoonlee

And Tanabe Miku.

Twitter: @iamjoonlee
The two beat 95 other members to get to the final.

Twitter: @iamjoonlee

And holy shit, when Miku won...

Twitter: @iamjoonlee

Things got wild.

Twitter: @iamjoonlee
Twitter: @iamjoonlee
Twitter: @iamjoonlee

The audience didn't know whether to clap...

Twitter: @iamjoonlee

Or cry...

Twitter: @iamjoonlee

Oh.

Twitter: @iamjoonlee
My.

Twitter: @iamjoonlee

God.

Twitter: @iamjoonlee

People online could not stop watching the video.

Twitter: @BabycakesYT
Twitter: @nilixblue
And had all sorts of feelings about it.

Twitter: @pujasoni_
Twitter: @laceydotedu
Twitter: @shannelasaurus

An argument even broke out about rock and paper.

Twitter: @ItsAndyRyan
Twitter: @iamjoonlee
