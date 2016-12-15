Photos Of What Aleppo Has Looked Like In The Last 24 Hours
“Someday we will return."
Some 4,000 rebel fighters and their families are being evacuated from rebel-held areas in Aleppo, Syria, after Russia, Syrian military sources, and rebel officials confirmed that an agreement for an evacuation operation had been reached.
This comes after a first evacuation plan had collapsed the day before amid fresh fighting following Tuesday’s siege of East Aleppo by pro-government forces.
