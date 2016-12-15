BuzzFeed News

Photos Of What Aleppo Has Looked Like In The Last 24 Hours

Photos Of What Aleppo Has Looked Like In The Last 24 Hours

“Someday we will return."

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

Posted on December 15, 2016, at 10:04 a.m. ET

Some 4,000 rebel fighters and their families are being evacuated from rebel-held areas in Aleppo, Syria, after Russia, Syrian military sources, and rebel officials confirmed that an agreement for an evacuation operation had been reached.

This comes after a first evacuation plan had collapsed the day before amid fresh fighting following Tuesday’s siege of East Aleppo by pro-government forces.

Smoke rises among damaged buildings in the al-Mashhad neighborhood in Aleppo after attacks of Assad forces and allied militias.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A man prays over the graves of family members in al-Mashhad.
Ibrahim Ebu Leys/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

Civilians stuck in al-Mashhad walk through a street to reach the area where the evacuation of the civilians will take place.
Ibrahim Ebu Leys/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Smoke is seen billowing in the background of a rebel-held neighborhood, as shelling and airstrikes send residents running through the streets.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Smoke rises from buildings in the southeastern al-Zabdiya neighbourhood following government strikes.
Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian pro-government forces patrol the city.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian civilians flee from the al-Sukari neighborhood during the ongoing government forces military operation to retake remaining rebel-held areas in Aleppo.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian pro-government forces advance in Jisr al-Haj during the ongoing military operation to retake remaining rebel-held areas in Aleppo.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian pro-government forces talk in the Jisr al-Haj neighborhood.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

Smoke and flames rise from buildings in al-Zabdiya following government strikes.
Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian pro-government forces standing in the streets of Jisr al-Haj.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

Tanks from the Syrian pro-government forces drive through the streets of Jisr al-Haj.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian pro-government forces rest by a fire in Jisr al-Haj.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

An injured man sits on a stretcher at a field hospital after the Iranian-led Shia militia opened fire on an Aleppo convoy evacuating civilians.
Ibrahim Ebu Leys/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Buses wait to evacuate rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held areas.
Youssef Karwashan / AFP / Getty Images

Children try to get warm as they wait to be evacuated.
Mamun Ebu Omer/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

An ambulance waits to transport wounded Syrians and their families in the al-Amiriyah neighborhood.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Civilians help an injured man as rebels and their families gather in al-Amiriyah and wait to be evacuated.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Syrians in al-Amiriyah wait to be evacuated to the government-controlled area of Ramoussa on the southern outskirts of the city.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Civilians from the besieged area wait to be evacuated from eastern Aleppo under the siege of Iranian-led Shia militias and Assad regime forces.
Mahir Ebu Velid/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Russian soldiers gather in the government-held side of Aleppo before the start of the evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families.
Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

Staff from the International Red Cross and from the Syrian Red Crescent are seen as evacuation efforts begin.
Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

A Syrian man cries during the evacuation operation.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian Red Crescent staff pull a stretcher carrying a wounded person during the evacuation operation.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Buses wait to leave rebel territory in Aleppo under a deal for opposition fighters to leave the city after years of fighting.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

&quot;Someday we will return&quot; is written in Arabic on the window of a bus with children inside.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Children are seen inside a bus as rebel fighters and their families are evacuated from rebel-held neighborhoods in Aleppo.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian government forces walk along the street in Aleppo before the start of the evacuation operation.
Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

A convoy of ambulances and buses carrying rebel fighters and their families leave rebel-held territory in Aleppo in the first evacuations.
Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

