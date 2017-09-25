This Guy Had His Identity Stolen By Twitter Trolls And It's A Huge Fucking Mess

All the way from china 🇨🇳 👍🏻👍🏻 #COYI

Earlier last week, the captain of English football team West Ham United, Mark Noble, shared a selfie on Twitter of him with someone he said was a Chinese fan.

A Twitter user with the handle @KoreanHammer then replied to Noble's tweet, claiming that he was the fan and that he was South Korean and not Chinese.

The user behind @KoreanHammer, a 17-year-old named Baz Assemakis from Norfolk, United Kingdom, told BuzzFeed News that he decided to tweet at Noble because he "thought it would be funny."

"Then I changed my name to a stereotypical South Korean name and changed my profile to pretend to be the man," Assemakis said.

Assemakis said the tweet got no attention for about two days until West Ham Central, a big West Ham account, retweeted it.