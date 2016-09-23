BuzzFeed News

This Gorgeous Photo Series Captures The Beauty And Identity Of Afro-Brazilian Women

“People have messaged me and told me that they identify with the models’ stories and they no longer feel alone in this fight,” Jessyca Alves said.

By Kassy Cho and Conz Preti

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Conz Preti

BuzzFeed Regional Director, Americas

Posted on September 23, 2016, at 9:58 a.m. ET

A photography student from São Paulo, Brazil, has created a photo series to explore the beauty and identity of Afro-Brazilian Women.

Jessyca Alves
Jessyca Alves

Identidade Negra” – “Black Identities” in English – was created by 22-year-old Jessyca Alves and fashion expert Rosana Theodora.

Jessyca Alves

Jessyca Alves
Alves told BuzzFeed News she created the project to inspire, empower and represent the black community.

Jessyca Alves
Jessyca Alves

She said the inspiration for the series was “very personal”.

Jessyca Alves
Jessyca Alves
“I spent my whole life not knowing who I was, not knowing my origins, my race,” Alves said. “I grew up without any representation and did not know my real identity.”

Jessyca Alves
Jessyca Alves

She said she found the models, who are aged between 14 and 49, on Facebook.

Jessyca Alves
Jessyca Alves
Alves said she wanted to explore the identities of these women and their journeys to self-discovery.

Jessyca Alves
Jessyca Alves

Each woman wrote about her personal struggle with societal standards and media representation to accompany the photograph.

Jessyca Alves
Jessyca Alves
“My main goal is to show we can be who we are without shame, and we should embrace our real identities,” Alves said.

Jessyca Alves
Jessyca Alves

She said she has received a very positive response to her series.

Jessyca Alves

"People have messaged me and told me that they identify with the models' stories and they no longer feel alone in this fight," Alves said.

