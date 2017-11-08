BuzzFeed News

People Are Relating Hard To This Girl Freaking Out About A K-Pop Star Instead Of Melania Trump

People Are Relating Hard To This Girl Freaking Out About A K-Pop Star Instead Of Melania Trump

"They meeting the real president, what to expect."

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

Posted on November 8, 2017, at 7:17 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump is currently on his 12-day tour of Asia, and visited South Korea yesterday.

Jung Yeon-je / AP

While Trump was in a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, first lady Melania attended an event in Seoul with Choi Min-ho, a member of the K-pop band SHINee.

The event was put on to encourage girls to participate in sports and to promote the 2018 Winter Olympics, which will be held in PyeongChang.
Ahn Young-joon / AP

Afterwards, Trump and Choi posed to take photos with the middle school students.

Ahn Young-joon / AP

One girl next to Trump, however, hadn't realized that Choi was standing behind her, and her reaction when she found out was extremely relatable.

I CANT BREATHEE SHE THOUGHT HER FRIEND WAS GETTING ALL EXCITED OVER MELANIA BUT THEN SHE TURNED AROUND AND SAW MINHO
Dotae Presidency @siechng

I CANT BREATHEE SHE THOUGHT HER FRIEND WAS GETTING ALL EXCITED OVER MELANIA BUT THEN SHE TURNED AROUND AND SAW MINHO

Several tweets of the moment have since gone viral on Twitter, with one gaining more than 26,000 retweets.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
A lot of fans could relate.

I CAN'T STOP LAUGHING AT THIS PICTURE HELP. THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT MELANIA AT ALL. MINHO IS SO POWERFUL
bel ✨ @blingerforjjong

I CAN'T STOP LAUGHING AT THIS PICTURE HELP. THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT MELANIA AT ALL. MINHO IS SO POWERFUL

@siechng I'd lose my shit too if I turned around and Minho was standing behind me.
Sweetheart @loneheart92

@siechng I'd lose my shit too if I turned around and Minho was standing behind me.

big mood is the two kids completely ignoring melania trump and freaking out when they see minho
🌼 @hqminho

big mood is the two kids completely ignoring melania trump and freaking out when they see minho

People are now shipping Trump and Choi.

i'm glad that even melania and especially the kids lmao fell in love with choi minho i mean who wouldn't???
MOVE @onewxygen

i'm glad that even melania and especially the kids lmao fell in love with choi minho i mean who wouldn't??? obvious… https://t.co/TCYb2dYKvv

Melania looks happier when minho is speaking more than her husband lmao
aly @gfveIvet

Melania looks happier when minho is speaking more than her husband lmao https://t.co/x4zw6cPn3h

@siechng Now I'm shipping Melania-Minho, they look cute together.. owh..
AAAAAAA @_mariared_

@siechng Now I'm shipping Melania-Minho, they look cute together.. owh..

And are praising THEIR president.

This is the right time to insert nothing but respect for MY president
Dotae Presidency @siechng

This is the right time to insert nothing but respect for MY president

@siechng minho is so powerful he literally got her to collapse just by looking at her
christy @youarebambam

@siechng minho is so powerful he literally got her to collapse just by looking at her

@blingerforjjong @bulbaseok They meeting the real president, what to expect
ChogiVOTE @ExoLBalcony

@blingerforjjong @bulbaseok They meeting the real president, what to expect

