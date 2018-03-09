This Cat Named Dog Works At The Fish Market And People Love Him
"I would lay down my life for him!!!!!!"
This is Dog, a cat who lives in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
Dog's Vietnamese name is Chó, and he's 3 years old.
Dog's kind of a big deal in Hai Phong, where he spends a lot of time at the local market helping the fish vendors.
ADVERTISEMENT
A tweet with photos of Dog went viral this week, gaining more than 19,000 retweets.
Dog's owner, 25-year-old Lê Quốc Phong, told BuzzFeed News that Dog is "a friendly guy," and Phong said he likes to take funny pictures of Dog.
Phong said that because they live close to the market, he decided to dress Dog up in Phong's favorite outfit and take some photos.
ADVERTISEMENT
Phong said Dog is quite popular at the market and everyone knows him.
"It was really hot the day I adopted Dog and he was breathing like a dog, so that's how he got his name," Phong said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Everyone loves Dog.
ADVERTISEMENT
And are ready to lay down their lives for him.
"My goal is to make Dog famous," Phong said. "I want to promote Dog in Vietnam for people to know more about our country."
-
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
バズフィード・ジャパン ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.