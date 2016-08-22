BuzzFeed News

This Baby Had The Best Reaction To The Sound Of His Own Fart

This Baby Had The Best Reaction To The Sound Of His Own Fart

Little Mareto just discovered the magic of farts and it’s amazing.

By Kassy Cho and Eimi Yamamitsu

Kassy Cho

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Posted on August 22, 2016, at 6:09 a.m. ET

This is Mareto. He is 2 months old and lives in Japan.

自分のおならの音にびっくりするわが子。
小浜廣仁 @hem_kohama0403

自分のおならの音にびっくりするわが子。

Mareto's father, Hirohito, tweeted this video, saying, "My son is surprised by the sound of his own fart."

Here he is smiling up at his mother...

When all of a sudden, he surprises himself with a fart.

The tweet has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.
The tweet has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

Hirohito told BuzzFeed News it was a miracle that Mareto's reaction was caught on video.

He said Mareto's mother Eri just happened to be filming and couldn't help but burst out laughing when it happened.

Hirohito said Mareto is a very friendly baby and looks like both his mum and dad.

He said that they are both amazed at how quickly their son is growing up.

希仁だいぶ太ったな〜！😳
小浜廣仁 @hem_kohama0403

希仁だいぶ太ったな〜！😳

"Mareto has become so chubby!"

The couple have shared many adorable photos of Mareto on social media.

すごいご機嫌☺️！
小浜廣仁 @hem_kohama0403

すごいご機嫌☺️！

"He's in such a good mood."

初スイマーバ😂💕 泳ぐ姿がたまらんかったwww 一人でプカプカ泳ぎよんしゃった😭❤️
Ｅｒｉ♡ @eieieicha__an7

初スイマーバ😂💕 泳ぐ姿がたまらんかったwww 一人でプカプカ泳ぎよんしゃった😭❤️

"His first time using a Swimava. The way he looks when swimming is so irresistible lol. He was swimming and floating all by himself."

エミフル広すぎでわからん！😑
小浜廣仁 @hem_kohama0403

エミフル広すぎでわからん！😑

"The shopping mall is so huge!"

