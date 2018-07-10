BuzzFeed News

This Cartoon Shows The Team Effort Of Rescuing The Thai Boys' Soccer Team And People Love It

"This will be a good lesson for not only us, but also for the whole world that big obstacles can be overcome through cooperation."

By Kassy Cho

Last updated on July 10, 2018, at 12:35 p.m. ET

Posted on July 10, 2018, at 8:08 a.m. ET

Aruni Aunhawarakorn and Jantima Manasviyoungkul are two sisters who live in Bangkok.

Ever since they heard the news that 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach were trapped in a flooded cave, the two had been thinking about illustrating something for the situation, they told BuzzFeed News.

"Our pens didn't start working until the first boy was successfully rescued from the cave," they said. They decided to draw a cartoon to show the Thai people's appreciation of the support they received from people around the world.

They shared their cartoon on their Facebook page Sunday night, not expecting it to go viral. It was then shared more than 15,000 times overnight."It is unbelievable," they said. "There are so many comments from so many countries. We're so glad to hear they love it."

They shared their cartoon on their Facebook page Sunday night, not expecting it to go viral.

It was then shared more than 15,000 times overnight.

"It is unbelievable," they said. "There are so many comments from so many countries. We're so glad to hear they love it."

"The 13 footballers are represented as the little wild boars," they said. "There was tons of kindness flowing in from many countries and specialist teams so we wanted to present all of them symbolically."

Here is a list of what each animal represents:* The white elephant: former Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, who led the rescue operation* The wild boars: the boys and their coach * The seals: the Thai Navy SEALs* The frogs: the world-class divers involved in the mission* The white horse: all of the heroes who have been involved in the mission* The lion: rescuers from England* The kangaroo: rescuers from Australia* The moose: rescuers from Sweden* The dog: the K9 unit* The brown elephant: rescuers from Laos* The tiger: rescuers from China* The dragon: the water-pumping and drilling teams* The crane: rescuers from Japan* The swallows: climbers from Libong, Thailand* The Iron Man: Elon Musk* The eagle: rescuers from the US* The birds: reporters* The single crow: bad comments and obstacles
People really loved it.

"Very cute picture. It's funny that everyone is heading out of the cave, but the black crow is staring back into the cave instead."

"I really like this photo and its meaning. It's very profound."

And people from all over the world also left comments and gave their thoughts.

"Good luck to you all on this exceptional rescue operation. Sending friendly thoughts from France."

"All the Thai people hope that we can complete this mission safely," the sisters said. "This will be a good lesson for not only us, but also for the whole world that big obstacles can be overcome through cooperation."

UPDATE

The sisters have shared an updated, final version of their cartoon after all 12 boys and their coach were successfully rescued.

Here it is with the labels for reference.

