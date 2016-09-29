This 3-Year-Old's Makeup Tutorial Is So Cute You'll Squeal With Delight
Your new favorite makeup tutorial is here, and it is by a 3-year-old from Oahu, Hawaii.
Welcome to Jordyn Peralta's channel. Let's get started!
First, it's the "the eyelashes thing."
Applying it.
Then it's "squishing" this.
Blending it.
And finishing with a flawless look.
"I was lying on the bed in my cousin's room when my sister walked into my cousin's room and went straight to the vanity," Jordyn's 17-year-old sister Cheyenne told BuzzFeed News.
"She grabbed a couple of makeup items and started talking to herself as if she was a YouTuber," Peralta said.
"Sometimes Jordyn sees me watching makeup tutorials on YouTube and Instagram," Peralta said, "But she has her own iPad so she goes on YouTube a lot and watches videos."
She said she was very surprised at how many retweets her video got.
It remains unknown when Jordyn will launch her official YouTube channel.
