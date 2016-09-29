BuzzFeed News

This 3-Year-Old's Makeup Tutorial Is So Cute You'll Squeal With Delight

This 3-Year-Old's Makeup Tutorial Is So Cute You'll Squeal With Delight

10/10 would subscribe.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on September 29, 2016, at 6:01 a.m. ET

Your new favorite makeup tutorial is here, and it is by a 3-year-old from Oahu, Hawaii.

MY 3 YR OLD SISTERS MAKEUP TUTORIAL 😩😂💀
chey @_cheybaee

MY 3 YR OLD SISTERS MAKEUP TUTORIAL 😩😂💀

Welcome to Jordyn Peralta's channel. Let's get started!

Twitter: @_cheybaee

First, it's the "the eyelashes thing."

Twitter: @_cheybaee

Applying it.

Twitter: @_cheybaee
Then it's "squishing" this.

Twitter: @_cheybaee

Blending it.

Twitter: @_cheybaee

And finishing with a flawless look.

Twitter: @_cheybaee

"I was lying on the bed in my cousin's room when my sister walked into my cousin's room and went straight to the vanity," Jordyn's 17-year-old sister Cheyenne told BuzzFeed News.

Twitter: @_cheybaee
"She grabbed a couple of makeup items and started talking to herself as if she was a YouTuber," Peralta said.

Peralta said she thought it was funny so she grabbed her phone and asked Jordyn to do it again. She recorded the video and posted it on Twitter, where it has been retweeted more than 2,000 times.
Twitter: @_cheybaee

"Sometimes Jordyn sees me watching makeup tutorials on YouTube and Instagram," Peralta said, "But she has her own iPad so she goes on YouTube a lot and watches videos."

Peralta said Jordyn would often also play with her makeup.
Cheyenne Peralta

She said she was very surprised at how many retweets her video got.

&quot;The responses have been so positive!&quot; she said.
Cheyenne Peralta

It remains unknown when Jordyn will launch her official YouTube channel.

