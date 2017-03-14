People Are Seriously Lusting After These Hot Firefighters
"I definitely didn't just repost this for your bodies."
At the end of last year, the Shaanxi Fire Department in China released its annual firefighter calendar for 2017.
The photos went viral this week after they were shared to Japanese blog Rabitsokuhou.
And honestly, I really can't imagine why.
It just doesn't really make sense.
It's not even like these firefighters are good with dogs or anything...
But the people in Japan are into it.
So are the people in China.
Everyone seemed to want to get their hands on a copy of the calendar.
And this had absolutely nothing to do with the firefighters. Absolutely nothing at all.
