People Are Seriously Lusting After These Hot Firefighters

"I definitely didn't just repost this for your bodies."

By Kassy Cho and Eimi Yamamitsu

BuzzFeed News Reporter

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Posted on March 14, 2017, at 10:23 a.m. ET

At the end of last year, the Shaanxi Fire Department in China released its annual firefighter calendar for 2017.

The photos went viral this week after they were shared to Japanese blog Rabitsokuhou.

And honestly, I really can't imagine why.

It just doesn't really make sense.

It's not even like these firefighters are good with dogs or anything...

weibo.com

But the people in Japan are into it.

"Japanese firemen should also take their clothes off for their country."

"Dude, put out the fire."

"I would believe it if someone tells me they are part of the Chinese mafia."

So are the people in China.

"I am so engrossed by their bodies I can't think about anything else."

"You are on fire again, firefighters."

"Viral in Japan! Win over the Japanese women!"

Everyone seemed to want to get their hands on a copy of the calendar.

"Print more copies. I can pay for the calendar and shipping."

"Reposted, now hand over the calendar."

And this had absolutely nothing to do with the firefighters. Absolutely nothing at all.

"I really only want a calendar. I'm serious."

"I definitely didn't just repost this for your bodies."

