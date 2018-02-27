BuzzFeed News

Taiwan Is Going Through A Toilet Paper Crisis And It's Terrifying

Taiwan Is Going Through A Toilet Paper Crisis And It's Terrifying

"Buying panic war! Toilet paper prices are rising, are you ready?"

By Kassy Cho

Posted on February 27, 2018, at 9:26 a.m. ET

People in Taiwan are hoarding toilet paper after supermarkets announced that prices would be going up next month.

Supermarkets said that prices for toilet paper would be increasing by 10–30% by mid-March, citing the rise in the price of pulp internationally.
Supermarkets said that prices for toilet paper would be increasing by 10–30% by mid-March, citing the rise in the price of pulp internationally.

There have been incredible scenes across the country as people scramble to buy as much toilet paper as possible.

The mad panic for toilet paper has created a nationwide toilet paper shortage.

People are lining up to buy toilet paper.

Like, before Costco has even opened.

According to posts in a popular Taiwanese Costco Facebook group, some Costcos sold out of toilet paper just four minutes after opening.

The sign reads: "Toilet paper has been completely sold out, thank you for your understanding."

People are freaking out.

"Went to queue for toilet paper early this morning and this is what it looked like... #SoCrowded #RunningCompetition."

"Costco Zhongli store... The great battle for toilet paper begins."

"I went last night and it was sold out. What the fuck."

"I originally didn't intend on joining this buying frenzy but after looking at all the posts in Facebook groups, I suddenly got really worried I might not have any toilet paper to use so I went and bought two packs too and now I feel a lot better haha."

Other Costcos have even instituted a limit to the number of packs customers can buy, with staff ensuring no one takes more than they are allowed.

People have now resorted to bulk-buying toilet paper online and having it delivered to their homes.

Almost 5 million packs of toilet paper were sold on the popular e-commerce site PChome in just three days, and 95% of its stock is gone, according to local outlet Apple Daily.

PChome even has an ominous banner on its online store that reads, "Buying panic war! Toilet paper prices are rising, are you ready?"

It's gotten so out of hand that Taiwan's Premier William Lai had to tell everyone to remain calm and assure the public that the supply is sufficient.

The Taiwanese government has now launched an investigation into the situation, as there are suspicions that suppliers conspired to jointly raise the price.

