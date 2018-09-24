A Swedish TV Show Said Chinese Tourists Poop In Public And People Are Pissed

That incident caused a debate on Chinese social media, with some people criticizing Swedish police for their treatment of the family while others felt that the family's behavior was embarrassing.

Although the incident happened on Sept. 2, it did not go viral until Sept. 14, two days after the Dalai Lama visited Sweden.

After the incident went viral, the Chinese Embassy in Sweden issued a safety alert for Chinese tourists in Sweden, citing the incident and urging them to take extra precautions as many Chinese tourists have also become victims of theft and robbery.

The Chinese government denied that the government's response to the incident was related to the Dalai Lama's visit.

A Swedish government source told Reuters that Sweden "believed that China was exaggerating the incident" because Sweden had spoken out over the case of Gui Minhai, a Swedish bookseller who has been detained by Chinese authorities since 2015.

"Sweden and the EU have repeatedly called for his release and Chinese authorities don’t like that," the official said.