Several Women In Asia Have Accused Harvey Weinstein And An Associate Of Sexual Harassment

Yu said on one occasion, when she and Logan were alone in an office, Logan had asked her, "Do you want to see my big dick?" — and exposed himself to her though she declined his offer. She said he then pulled her hand towards his penis to touch it, and asked her, "Do you want it?"

Yu said in a video interview with HK01 that Logan had pinched her nipple in front of the cast and crew — even after she had said she didn't want anyone to touch her — which she found "degrading." She also said Logan had suggested she sleep with Weinstein so she could further her career.

An Australian-Chinese actor who wished to be known as Ms. A told HK01 that Logan sexually assaulted her when she served as his translator during the filming of the sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in Beijing in September 2015.

Ms. A said Logan took off her clothes and stuck his head between her legs when she was taking a nap in his hotel room after a 20-hour workday. She told HK01 that she was able to push him off her and left the hotel immediately.

Ms. A and Yu also alleged separately that Logan had forced them to be half nude or fully nude during recasting auditions for Snowblade from 2012 to early 2017.

Three other women — model Helene Siwan Leclerc, German actor Natalie Lund, and a Taiwanese model who did not wish to be named — also told HK01 they were asked to be either half or fully nude during the auditions.

Leclerc said Logan also repeatedly asked her to do kicks while standing when she was completely nude and also to spread her legs while standing, adding that although she felt very uncomfortable, she agreed because "he gave me a chance, and I wanted to fight for it."