Everybody On China's Largest Social Network Is Mad At Simon Pegg And It's Hilarious
This is what happens when you promise a million people you're going to send them nudes.
Like many celebrities, Simon Pegg has an account on Weibo, China's biggest social media network, which he regularly updates.
Last week, however, Pegg offered to post nudes when he reached 1 million followers on Weibo.
His announcement was very warmly welcomed by his fans.
Pegg's followers grew steadily throughout the week and, finally, yesterday broke 1 million.
He then posted an update, and it looked like he was going to keep his promise.
And things were looking real promising...
Fans were ON EDGE.
By this point it was also past midnight in China, but people were still really excited.
Then came the final reveal.
Fans were, needless to say, PISSED.
And took to spamming Pegg's account with angry memes.
Ironically, the "nude" was deleted by Weibo a few hours later.
Fans, who didn't know whether to cry or laugh, have since taken to Pegg's other posts to make their feelings known.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Pegg's representatives to see whether he is still a fan of Weibo.
