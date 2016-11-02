Everybody On China's Largest Social Network Is Mad At Simon Pegg And It's Hilarious

BuzzFeed News

This is what happens when you promise a million people you're going to send them nudes.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on November 2, 2016, at 7:58 a.m. ET

Like many celebrities, Simon Pegg has an account on Weibo, China's biggest social media network, which he regularly updates.

Last week, however, Pegg offered to post nudes when he reached 1 million followers on Weibo.

His announcement was very warmly welcomed by his fans.

Pegg's followers grew steadily throughout the week and, finally, yesterday broke 1 million.

He then posted an update, and it looked like he was going to keep his promise.

And things were looking real promising...

Fans were ON EDGE.

"Although he's not completely naked, he is SO HOT I'm going to faint???????? Especially the smile!!!!! I'm DEAD."

By this point it was also past midnight in China, but people were still really excited.

"Are you having fun teasing us??? One million people are lying in bed waiting for you!!!"

"I think we are going to witness the first ever shutdown of a major verified account with 1 million followers due to the posting of nudes...."

Then came the final reveal.

Fans were, needless to say, PISSED.

"I feel like I've been cheated."

And took to spamming Pegg's account with angry memes.

Ironically, the "nude" was deleted by Weibo a few hours later.

"Sorry, there is an error with the page you have visited, or it doesn't exist."

Fans, who didn't know whether to cry or laugh, have since taken to Pegg's other posts to make their feelings known.

"Hahahaha poor you, it got deleted."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Pegg's representatives to see whether he is still a fan of Weibo.

