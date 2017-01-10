People Can't Get Over This "Scarface" Remake Starring Children

What school decided that it would be a good idea to do a "Scarface" play?🤣😂🤣😂🤦🏾‍♂️

People are totally losing it over this Scarface remake starring children that went viral on Twitter this week. The video has been retweeted almost 100,000 times since Monday.

And, of course, the little kid version of Tony Montana gets to drop his famous "say hello to my little friend" line.

Also, all the swearwords in the original script have been replaced with terms such as "fudge" and "B," which is amazing.

LdaVoski, a recording artist from New York, said he saw the video on YouTube and posted it to his Twitter because he thought "it was funny and crazy at the same time."

Steph LdaVoski, the original poster, told BuzzFeed News he did not expect the video to blow up the way it did.

Hilariously, because he captioned it "What school decided that it would be a good idea to do a 'Scarface' play?" a few people were actually sort of mad about the video.

But it turns out Scarface the School Play wasn't ACTUALLY done by a school. Obvz.

The video was originally posted to YouTube under the title "Scarface School Play" in 2010, when it also went viral. But it was later revealed that the whole project was put together by music video director Marc Klasfeld. He did it with professional child actors in a theater in Los Angeles' Koreatown.

At the time, Klasfeld told the Los Angeles Times that it was "amusing" to see the outrage the video caused, adding that he wondered why the critics did not "speak out more against the sexualization of young girls in American culture or the relentless violence on screens of all sorts."