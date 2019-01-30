BuzzFeed News

This Woman Creates Landscapes Using Embroidery And The Results Are Breathtaking

Wow.

By Kassy Cho and Ikran Dahir

Posted on January 30, 2019, at 12:41 p.m. ET

This is Vera Shimunia, a 29-year-old embroiderer from Saint-Petersburg, Russia.

Instagram: @shimunia

Shimunia turns landscapes into pieces of art using embroidery.

Instagram: @shimunia

Shimunia told BuzzFeed News that her passion for embroidery grew after her first piece was complimented by the boy she liked at the time.

Instagram: @shimunia

"He wrote [to] me: 'You did this? So cool.' And I decided to continue," she said.

The results are gorgeous.

Instagram: @shimunia

Shimunia said her idea to do landscapes came from her family's subscription to National Geographic magazine when she was a child.

Instagram: @shimunia

"Since then nature has fascinated me. Always paid attention to the sky," she said.

However, she said she likes to invent her own world and experiment with colors to see what everything would look on her planet.

Shimunia says it took some experimenting before she found her own art style, and depending on the difficulty of the piece, it can take her anywhere from 3 days to even a month to complete a piece.

Instagram: @shimunia

She added that it takes some trial and error to successfully make her art.

"Sometimes the picture in my head does not coincide with what I made, then I cut off threads and try again," she said.

Since starting her Instagram page, Shimunia's work has frequently gone viral, and she has over 200k followers.

Instagram: @shimunia

Shimunia said she can't believe how popular her work is and often tells her husband that she doesn't believe she deserves the attention.

Instagram: @shimunia

"A lot of good people with beautiful souls believe in me and thanks to their support I become a better artist every day," she added.

To see her work more closely, here is a video she shared of some cool 3D clouds.

Instagram: @shimunia

