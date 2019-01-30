This Woman Creates Landscapes Using Embroidery And The Results Are Breathtaking
Wow.
This is Vera Shimunia, a 29-year-old embroiderer from Saint-Petersburg, Russia.
Shimunia turns landscapes into pieces of art using embroidery.
Shimunia told BuzzFeed News that her passion for embroidery grew after her first piece was complimented by the boy she liked at the time.
The results are gorgeous.
Shimunia said her idea to do landscapes came from her family's subscription to National Geographic magazine when she was a child.
Shimunia says it took some experimenting before she found her own art style, and depending on the difficulty of the piece, it can take her anywhere from 3 days to even a month to complete a piece.
Since starting her Instagram page, Shimunia's work has frequently gone viral, and she has over 200k followers.
Shimunia said she can't believe how popular her work is and often tells her husband that she doesn't believe she deserves the attention.
To see her work more closely, here is a video she shared of some cool 3D clouds.
