People Can't Get Enough Of These Photos Of Really Hot Firefighters

You see, it's these photos of these firefighters that went viral over the weekend.

They are from the New Taipei Fire Department in Taiwan.

The photos were taken for the department's 2017 calendar.

A spokesperson for the fire department told BuzzFeed News the photos aim to show the professionalism, determination, and charm of the firefighters, who are dedicated to protecting citizens and their safety.

Needless to say, people found themselves reaching for their phones.

"Oh my gosh~!! There's a wild forest fire on my lower body. Send the hot firefighters to extinguish it for me~!!"

Others seemed to have lost control of their body parts completely...

"I'm sure there are people who have gotten pregnant just by looking at these photos!!! There must be!!!"

"Sorry but my house is on fire. Can you come come extinguish it?"

"I've decided I'm going to hang in Taipei and wait for an accident."

And pretty much doing anything just to be rescued.

The spokesperson said the fire department did not anticipate the calendar – in its ninth year now – to receive such a huge response.

The spokesperson said the fire department was, however, pleased and wanted to take this opportunity to call on the public to help the the disadvantaged.

While the calendar is not officially for sale, there are several opportunities to win a copy by donating to the Down Syndrome Foundation ROC and through competitions on the New Taipei Fire Department's Facebook page.