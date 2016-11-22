BuzzFeed News

People Can't Get Enough Of These Photos Of Really Hot Firefighters

BRB setting my room on fire.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 22, 2016, at 6:47 a.m. ET

Hello, there’s a burning issue I’d like to discuss.

New Taipei Fire Department

You see, it's these photos of these firefighters that went viral over the weekend.

New Taipei Fire Department

They are from the New Taipei Fire Department in Taiwan.

New Taipei Fire Department

The photos were taken for the department's 2017 calendar.

New Taipei Fire Department
And well, damn.

New Taipei Fire Department
New Taipei Fire Department

RIP my ovaries.

New Taipei Fire Department
New Taipei Fire Department
The photos were widely shared on Facebook after several local outlets such as ETtoday and Teepr reported on them.

New Taipei Fire Department
New Taipei Fire Department

A spokesperson for the fire department told BuzzFeed News the photos aim to show the professionalism, determination, and charm of the firefighters, who are dedicated to protecting citizens and their safety.

New Taipei Fire Department

Needless to say, people found themselves reaching for their phones.

Facebook: teepr
Facebook: ETtoday

Their bodies had somehow caught fire.

Facebook: ETtoday

Facebook: ETtoday

Facebook: teepr

Others seemed to have lost control of their body parts completely...

Facebook: ETtoday

Facebook: ETtoday

Facebook: ETtoday

Or were setting their rooms on fire.

Facebook: ETtoday

Facebook: teepr

And pretty much doing anything just to be rescued.

Facebook: ETtoday

The spokesperson said the fire department did not anticipate the calendar – in its ninth year now – to receive such a huge response.

The spokesperson said the fire department was, however, pleased and wanted to take this opportunity to call on the public to help the the disadvantaged.

While the calendar is not officially for sale, there are several opportunities to win a copy by donating to the Down Syndrome Foundation ROC and through competitions on the New Taipei Fire Department's Facebook page.

