This Couple's Longboarding Wedding Photos Are Totally Badass And People Love It

This Couple's Longboarding Wedding Photos Are Totally Badass And People Love It

"Because normal wedding photos are too mainstream."

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 17, 2017, at 8:15 a.m. ET

This is 29-year-old Vina Marwan and her 26-year-old husband Ikhzreen Husin. The newlyweds live in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Azlan Salleh

Oh, and their wedding photos are totally badass.

Razif Abu

Marwan told BuzzFeed News that she met Husin five years ago when she started longboarding.

Razif Abu

The two were in the same skate session, and quickly became friends.

Razif Abu
They spent a lot of time skating together and traveling to tournaments in and outside of Malaysia, she said. "Soon, we started catching feeling for each other."

Razif Abu

The couple was married at the end of July.

Azlan Salleh

After the wedding celebration, they went to a nearby skate park and took their wedding photos.

Razif Abu

"We didn't really plan how the shoot was supposed to be," she said. "It was all candid with nothing serious about it."

Razif Abu
"We rode casually and slowly as I was wearing a skirt with a long tail," she said.

Razif Abu

Marwan's niece uploaded the photos to Twitter and they quickly went viral, with more than 39,000 retweets.

&quot;I did not expect this at all,&quot; Marwan said, adding that they were all shocked that the tweet went viral.
Twitter: @QhadijyahAzle

People absolutely loved it.

Twitter: @dtp_music
Twitter: @jasminemclemor
Twitter: @Thirty_30_12

Marwan said she has received some criticism as some people do not think it is appropriate for a woman dressed modestly, but added that she has received a lot of support and many good wishes telling her to keep going.

