New Zealand's Prime Minister Just Announced She's Having A Baby And People Are So Excited

world

"Hey world, this is what the future looks like."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 19, 2018, at 7:55 a.m. ET

In case you missed it, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child in June.

MARTY MELVILLE/ AFP / Getty Images

Ardern first shared the news on social media, saying that she will be "Prime Minister AND a mum" and that her partner, Clarke Gayford, will be a stay-at-home dad.

According to the press release, Ardern discovered she was pregnant on Oct. 13, while she was deep in coalition negotiations and less than a week before she formed a government.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Ardern and Gayford held a press conference on Friday outside their home in Auckland, where Ardern said she is "not the first woman to multitask."

&quot;I&#x27;m not the first woman to work and have a baby,&quot; she said. &quot;I know these are special circumstances, but I know there are many women who have done this before I am.&quot;
Hannah Peters / Getty Images

"I'm not the first woman to work and have a baby," she said. "I know these are special circumstances, but I know there are many women who have done this before I am."

Kiwis were so excited by the news.

me: I hate children jacinda ardern: I’m having a baby me: wow, I love the children,, you know I believe children a… https://t.co/MSAmaj6fpM
Bonnie @bbmharrison

me: I hate children jacinda ardern: I’m having a baby me: wow, I love the children,, you know I believe children a… https://t.co/MSAmaj6fpM

Terrific P.M. ! https://t.co/BVSfyObCXM
Sam Neill @TwoPaddocks

Terrific P.M. ! https://t.co/BVSfyObCXM

Good luck to any person or nation trying to cross a country with a BABY as a mascot. No one will ever touch us now #primebaby
Morgan Tait @morgtait

Good luck to any person or nation trying to cross a country with a BABY as a mascot. No one will ever touch us now #primebaby

They praised her for the way she worked through an intense time in her personal life.

Jacinda had an hour to decide to be leader. 54 days to campaign. Her Grandma died 3 days b4 the election. Found out… https://t.co/YdZfQoLyOQ
Richard Hills @richardhills777

Jacinda had an hour to decide to be leader. 54 days to campaign. Her Grandma died 3 days b4 the election. Found out… https://t.co/YdZfQoLyOQ

Imagine being the PM and talking to your partner about announcing you're pregnant. "OK, so we need to tell our fa… https://t.co/5WnXORoBVE
Kirsty Lawrence @kirst_law

Imagine being the PM and talking to your partner about announcing you're pregnant. "OK, so we need to tell our fa… https://t.co/5WnXORoBVE

Jacinda Ardern has been pregnant the entire time she's been in office. She learned of pregnancy October 13. She bec… https://t.co/88y4JZJ5o6
Anna B-W @Anna_bw

Jacinda Ardern has been pregnant the entire time she's been in office. She learned of pregnancy October 13. She bec… https://t.co/88y4JZJ5o6

And clapped back at those who were doubtful of her ability to run a country while she is pregnant.

I'd only listen to people critical of Jacinda Ardern's current situation if they've all done all three things of be… https://t.co/g6PW4OP0ll
Sanjay Patel @spat106

I'd only listen to people critical of Jacinda Ardern's current situation if they've all done all three things of be… https://t.co/g6PW4OP0ll

"Is Jacinda Ardern fit to be leader of New Zealand while she is pregnant" ~ People in a country where the Prime Min… https://t.co/cPB5hdw6bj
not a bell-end @AceMcWicked

"Is Jacinda Ardern fit to be leader of New Zealand while she is pregnant" ~ People in a country where the Prime Min… https://t.co/cPB5hdw6bj

I know nothing about @jacindaardern, but expect these are accurate answers to the 6 most FAQs: 1. Yes. 2. No. 3. N… https://t.co/XNUqV6Nlei
Felix Geiringer @BarristerNZ

I know nothing about @jacindaardern, but expect these are accurate answers to the 6 most FAQs: 1. Yes. 2. No. 3. N… https://t.co/XNUqV6Nlei

NZ’s prime minister is having a baby with a man she’s not married to and he’s going to be a stay at home dad while… https://t.co/OttnphiDSX
Janina Matthewson @J9andIf

NZ’s prime minister is having a baby with a man she’s not married to and he’s going to be a stay at home dad while… https://t.co/OttnphiDSX

Talk about leaning in: New Zealand’s prime minister found out she was pregnant while involved in tough coalition ne… https://t.co/29BFUbgkWZ
Anna Fifield @annafifield

Talk about leaning in: New Zealand’s prime minister found out she was pregnant while involved in tough coalition ne… https://t.co/29BFUbgkWZ

2018: the year where a woman can be both Prime Minister and give birth to a child at the same time 💪 https://t.co/jzs1B12T8O
di frances @di_f_w

2018: the year where a woman can be both Prime Minister and give birth to a child at the same time 💪 https://t.co/jzs1B12T8O

