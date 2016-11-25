PSA: Instagram Now Tells You When Someone Screenshots Your Disappearing Photos

BuzzFeed News

Be careful out there.

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 25, 2016, at 7:56 a.m. ET

So Instagram rolled out an update this week that introduced live video, as well as a feature that allows you to send disappearing photos and videos privately.

Instagram

To send a disappearing photo or video, swipe right from the main feed to open the Stories camera, capture your photo or video, then tap the arrow on the bottom right to send it privately to users or groups.

And now people have discovered that Instagram sends a NOTIFICATION when someone takes a screenshot of your private disappearing photo.

Twitter: @travlim

Needless to say, people are freaking out.

Instagram telling people when u screenshot their picture now???
benz ✨ @rackstarminks

Instagram telling people when u screenshot their picture now???

Instagram has been sending notifications to people when you screenshot their pictures...
Emma @EmmaTribble

Instagram has been sending notifications to people when you screenshot their pictures...

INSTAGRAM GOT SCREENSHOT NOTIFICATIONS NOW
anna @nutellaANDpizza

INSTAGRAM GOT SCREENSHOT NOTIFICATIONS NOW

Instagram is giving screenshot notifications now?
Browned 2 Perfection @JunaeBrown

Instagram is giving screenshot notifications now?

It's sent some into full-on panic mode.

Instagram is now telling people when you screenshot their stuff.
Flirting @BaeFeeling

Instagram is now telling people when you screenshot their stuff.

instagram telling people when you screenshot their posts now?!
... @DaVonteStewart_

instagram telling people when you screenshot their posts now?!

Instagram's now saying when we screenshot pictures, LOL please
crisp-mills @georgiac_m

Instagram's now saying when we screenshot pictures, LOL please

instagram now notifies people when u screen shot their pictures. me:
nikki @niicola_jade

instagram now notifies people when u screen shot their pictures. me:

However, screenshot notifications are actually limited to disappearing photos and videos only.

Instagram: @1750528395229662

This refers to temporary photos and videos that are sent directly to you and are displayed in the row of Stories-style bubbles along the top of your inbox.

Instagram

Instagram does not send a notification when someone takes a screenshot anywhere else in the app.

This means you can still screenshot a user's feed, their public Instagram Story, and a nondisappearing direct message without them knowing.

FYI, the notification will appear in your phone’s notification center and within the Instagram app. It will also show on the bubbles at the top of the inbox.

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed
Instagram

Now you know, so be careful out there. 👀

