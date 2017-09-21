BuzzFeed News

This Teen's Mom Interrupted Her While She Was Recording A Video And Her Reaction Was Iconic

"I want this played at my funeral."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on September 21, 2017, at 6:33 a.m. ET

This is Karen Ip, a 17-year-old high school senior who lives in Toronto, Canada.

Earlier last month, Ip was recording a video for her Instagram when she was interrupted by her mom calling her to go to dinner. She continued recording, and the finished product is truly a piece of art.

The video starts with Ip saying, "So I was just casually walking around my..."

She is then interrupted by her mom calling out to her, and Ip yells "Huh? I'm recording," before continuing.

"And guess what I..." she says, before she is interrupted again.

instagram.com

This time she yells "I'm recording," in Cantonese, but her mom continues calling out to her.

instagram.com

Ip then quickly pulls out a Pokéball, and says, "Guess what I found in my pocket? Pika pika..."

instagram.com

"Bitch."

A few weeks later, Ip's video was shared on Twitter, where it went viral with more than 94,000 retweets. It was also shared by several parody accounts such as @Dory.

PIKA PIKA .. BITCH
Sovek @Sovek

PIKA PIKA .. BITCH

A separate Tumblr post with the video also went viral, gaining more than 74,000 notes.

sunkissedscorpion.tumblr.com

"I wasn't planning to be interrupted, but I was so done that I just continued the video," Ip told BuzzFeed News.

"I was just gonna say pika pika when I made the video, but the interruption pissed me off so I just wanted to emphasize my point so I said bitch," she said.

People thought the video was instantly iconic.

And praised her execution.

instagram.com

They also loved how she switched languages to talk to her mom.

sunkissedscorpion.tumblr.com

No one could stop watching.

sunkissedscorpion.tumblr.com

Ip said she didn't expect her video to blow up the way it did, as it only went viral after 10 days of her posting it.

She added that every nice comment she's gotten from the video was a favorite.

