This Couple's Wedding Reception Was Struck By A Tornado And It Looks Absolutely Terrifying

Randy Bautista Manaois

Manaois said they have received a lot of help and support beyond just from their family and friends, who he said they were very thankful for.

"We're just so glad that everyone is safe and alive. That's all that matters to us," Manaois said.

He added that the couple will have a second reception on Oct. 17 and that all their friends and family will attending.

"We thought at first that they would not want to go because of that traumatic experience," he said. "But I was wrong. They want to witness our second reception and our hearts are full of happiness."