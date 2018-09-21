BuzzFeed News

This Couple's Wedding Reception Was Struck By A Tornado And It Looks Absolutely Terrifying

This Couple's Wedding Reception Was Struck By A Tornado And It Looks Absolutely Terrifying

"Everyone panicked. We were so scared," the groom told BuzzFeed News.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on September 21, 2018, at 9:34 a.m. ET

This is Jennifer Barobaro Manaois and Randy Bautista Manaois from Marikina City in the Philippines.

Last Thursday, they got married, but their reception was unexpectedly interrupted by a tornado caused by Typhoon Mangkhut, the world's strongest storm in 2018.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Footage of the tornado crashing into the reception venue was captured by the couple's wedding photographer, Von Eric Espina, and went viral with more than 3.6 million views.

Facebook: video.php

Manaois said that although the couple had been worried about the typhoon, they did not expect it to affect their wedding too much. The storm was not expected to make landfall until two days after the wedding date.

The tradition of offering eggs to St. Clare for good weather is popular in the Philippines, particularly for weddings.

On the day of the wedding, Manaois said that the weather had been "perfectly fine" until after the ceremony ended.

Facebook: video.php

"We were going to our venue when the heavy rain came," he said, adding that the rains and strong winds continued while they were inside.

As the couple made their grand entrance, a strong gust of wind broke all the glass windows and the glass door, and "everyone panicked," he said.

Facebook: video.php

"We were scared during that time, so scared," Manaois said. "I thought it was our end, but God is so good to us. We are all safe."

Manaois added that no one was injured during the incident.

He said that Espina asked to post the video to Facebook so that others would know that all the people inside were safe, and they had no idea that it would be viewed by so many people.

Manaois said they have received a lot of help and support beyond just from their family and friends, who he said they were very thankful for. &quot;We&#x27;re just so glad that everyone is safe and alive. That&#x27;s all that matters to us,&quot; Manaois said. He added that the couple will have a second reception on Oct. 17 and that all their friends and family will attending.&quot;We thought at first that they would not want to go because of that traumatic experience,&quot; he said. &quot;But I was wrong. They want to witness our second reception and our hearts are full of happiness.&quot;
Randy Bautista Manaois

Manaois said they have received a lot of help and support beyond just from their family and friends, who he said they were very thankful for.

"We're just so glad that everyone is safe and alive. That's all that matters to us," Manaois said.

He added that the couple will have a second reception on Oct. 17 and that all their friends and family will attending.

"We thought at first that they would not want to go because of that traumatic experience," he said. "But I was wrong. They want to witness our second reception and our hearts are full of happiness."

