People On Twitter Are Freaking Out About This Life-Changing Corn Hack

We've been struggling with teeth for no reason all this time.

By Kassy Cho and Eimi Yamamitsu

Posted on July 19, 2017, at 8:49 a.m. ET

A Japanese Twitter user went viral last month after he discovered a genius hack people in Hokkaido have been using to eat corn on the cob.

His tweet about his discovery has racked up almost 40,000 retweets.

アラブ三郎 @alovesun

"The thing that shocked me the most after moving to Hokkaido was how they eat corn."

First, you create some space by emptying a row of kernels.

BuzzFeed

Then place your thumb over a row of kernels.

BuzzFeed
And push it toward the space.

BuzzFeed

Ta-da!

BuzzFeed

You can then pick the kernels up or tip them onto a plate or a bowl.

BuzzFeed

Repeat and you end up with a cob looking like this.

アラブ三郎 @alovesun

People were shook.

海桜~SRI騎士団~ @kokuko000

"omg what is this ( ‘-’ )"

Their lives were changed.

ルティ @twittirurutti

"I usually nibble like a beaver, but I’ll eat it like this from next time."

While others shared their own hacks for how to eat corn on the cob.

にゃんこ@酒の神 @nyank122

"I’m from Hokkaido, but I cut off all the kernels with a knife and eat them with my hands lol."

Here's a side-by-side comparison of what the cob looks like eaten normally with teeth versus using the hack.

BuzzFeed

You're welcome.

BuzzFeed
