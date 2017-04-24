BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This NYC Subway Photo Proves That The World Might Not Be A Complete Pile Of Shit After All

news

This NYC Subway Photo Proves That The World Might Not Be A Complete Pile Of Shit After All

"This is my America: letting people be people."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 24, 2017, at 4:17 a.m. ET

Jackie Summers, a 49-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, left his dim sum brunch around 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday and caught the F train at East Broadway.

Jackie Summers

He saw a young Hasidic couple get on the train, so gave up his seat so they could sit together. A Muslim woman with a baby then got on, and the couple slid over so that the woman could sit down and feed her child. "I thought the moment was special, so I snapped a quick photo and posted it to social media," Summers told BuzzFeed News.

"I don’t think anyone on the train thought twice about it; in NYC we encounter every culture imaginable, and for the most part, we try to err on the side of basic decency," Summers said.He said that he decided to share the photo because "it seemed a good example of people being willing to coexist, given the current political climate and the divisiveness of the current administration."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

"I don’t think anyone on the train thought twice about it; in NYC we encounter every culture imaginable, and for the most part, we try to err on the side of basic decency," Summers said.

He said that he decided to share the photo because "it seemed a good example of people being willing to coexist, given the current political climate and the divisiveness of the current administration."

Summers' Facebook post read:

A Taoist (me) gives up his seat so a Hasidic couple could sit together. They scoot over so a Muslim mother could sit and nurse her baby, on Easter Sunday.

This is my America: people letting people be people.

Summers' photo has been shared more than 70,000 times on Facebook, going viral on Twitter as well, where it was retweeted more than 5,000 times.

Twitter: @jackfrombkln
ADVERTISEMENT

People thought the photo perfectly captured America.

Twitter: @amandablount2
facebook.com

Especially NYC.

facebook.com
Twitter: @catesish
ADVERTISEMENT

It gave a lot of people hope.

facebook.com
facebook.com
facebook.com

Summers said he is "floored that common courtesy has become front page news, but hopeful that it resonated so deeply with so many."

"Around 100,000 people from around the world have shared or liked this on Facebook. It has a million impressions on Twitter. I got about two dozen hate mails and death threats. That’s a ratio I can live with," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT