17 Kids From Taiwan Who Totally Nailed Their Halloween Costumes

1. Spirited Away last year dressed up as Ryuk from Death Note The little girl who went as No-Face fromlast year dressed up as Ryuk from this year . Her little sister is dressed up as L. Facebook: elmo721007

2. This little girl as Yubaba and her dog as Boh from Spirited Away. Facebook / Diana Hsiao / 爆料公社

3. This little girl as the landlady from Kung Fu Hustle. Facebook / 林緹娜 / 爆料公社, Columbia Pictures

4. These kids as Pennywise the Clown and Georgie from It. Facebook / 陳舉成 / 爆料公社

5. This creepy ghost. Facebook / Yin Yin Liu / 爆料公社

6. This girl as Neytiri from Avatar. Lin Hu / Facebook / 爆料公社

7. This kid who went as a Buddhist monk. facebook.com

8. This little girl as Edward Scissorhands. Facebook / 張世狄, Facebook / 張世狄 / 爆料公社

9. This little girl dressed as a gas cylinder installation worker. 林貢丸 / Facebook / 爆料公社

10. This very good dog and his owner dressed as bubble tea. Facebook: 752971828086206

11. These siblings as Chinese myth characters Golden Boy and Jade Girl. 李彪 / Facebook / 爆料公社

12. This little Harley Quinn. 鄭潔潔 / Facebook, 鄭潔潔 / Facebook / 爆料公社

13. These brothers as a Chinese hopping vampire (Jiangshi) and a Taoist priest. Facebook / 俊賢江 / 爆料公社

14. This baby. 劉濃 / Facebook / 爆料公社

15. This little boy as Mega Man 王建盛 / Facebook / 爆料公社

16. This creepy nun. 王秀文 / Facebook / 爆料公社

17. These sisters as Black and White Impermanence, the Chinese deities in charge of escorting spirits to the underworld. Rene Chen / Facebook / 爆料公社