17 Kids From Taiwan Who Totally Nailed Their Halloween Costumes
Taiwanese Halloween is the best Halloween.
1. The little girl who went as No-Face from Spirited Away last year dressed up as Ryuk from Death Note this year. Her little sister is dressed up as L.
2. This little girl as Yubaba and her dog as Boh from Spirited Away.
3. This little girl as the landlady from Kung Fu Hustle.
4. These kids as Pennywise the Clown and Georgie from It.
5. This creepy ghost.
6. This girl as Neytiri from Avatar.
7. This kid who went as a Buddhist monk.
8. This little girl as Edward Scissorhands.
9. This little girl dressed as a gas cylinder installation worker.
10. This very good dog and his owner dressed as bubble tea.
11. These siblings as Chinese myth characters Golden Boy and Jade Girl.
12. This little Harley Quinn.
13. These brothers as a Chinese hopping vampire (Jiangshi) and a Taoist priest.
14. This baby.
15. This little boy as Mega Man
16. This creepy nun.
17. These sisters as Black and White Impermanence, the Chinese deities in charge of escorting spirits to the underworld.
