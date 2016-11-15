People In China Are Smitten With Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Arabella Speaking Chinese

The 5-year-old is the eldest daughter of Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who have three children together.

In the video, Arabella is reciting the Chinese poet Li Shen's famous poem "Sympathy for the Peasants," from the Three Hundred Tang Poems anthology, which is part of the Chinese elementary curriculum.

The poem describes the hardship and toil farmers go through in order to put each and every grain of rice on people's plates.