People In China Are Smitten With Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Arabella Speaking Chinese

world

“Reciting poems… I can’t hold it any more… SO CUTE.”

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 15, 2016, at 10:08 a.m. ET

A video posted earlier this year by Ivanka Trump showing Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella reciting poems in Mandarin for Chinese New Year has gone viral this week.

The 5-year-old is the eldest daughter of Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who have three children together.

In the video, Arabella is reciting the Chinese poet Li Shen's famous poem "Sympathy for the Peasants," from the Three Hundred Tang Poems anthology, which is part of the Chinese elementary curriculum.

The poem describes the hardship and toil farmers go through in order to put each and every grain of rice on people's plates.

The video of Arabella started making the rounds again after the Global Times reposted it on Weibo in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential win last week.

"Donald Trump's grandaughter recites Tang poetry: Trump has successfully been voted the 45th president of the United States. During the race, Trump didn't seem to be overly friendly toward China, but his 4-year-old granddaughter Arabella has been able to speak Mandarin Chinese from when she was young! Let's watch together."

People were immediately smitten.

"Reciting poems... I can't hold it any more... SO CUTE."

"I want to squeeze and hug her!"

"Trump's granddaughter is welcome to come to China to learn Chinese!"

"I think I'm in love."

"Nice."

Some were confused at first.

"At first I thought it was English."

"Can I say that I didn't realize she was speaking Chinese at first?"

Jokes were cracked about the president-elect.

"He got his granddaughter to learn Chinese to find out whether Chinese people are badmouthing him."

"In order to defeat your enemy, you must first understand them. Trump's won."

The comments then spilled over to Ivanka's original video, which has since been flooded by Chinese users.

Another video of Arabella reciting a children's song called "The Little Rabbit Is So White" during her Chinese lesson has also started making the rounds.

"Little white rabbit

White, so white

Two ears standing

It loves to eat carrot and vegetables

Jump, jump, hop, hop

It's so cute."

People are really impressed by Arabella's Chinese skills.

"Amazing!"

"Excellent! She has a great future ahead."

Little Arabella has pretty much won everyone's hearts.

"+1 to coming here via Weibo. I learned these two poems first too when I was younger!"

"Too cute! Little princess!"

"Lil cutie!"

