People In China Are Smitten With Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Arabella Speaking Chinese
“Reciting poems… I can’t hold it any more… SO CUTE.”
A video posted earlier this year by Ivanka Trump showing Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella reciting poems in Mandarin for Chinese New Year has gone viral this week.
The video of Arabella started making the rounds again after the Global Times reposted it on Weibo in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential win last week.
People were immediately smitten.
Some were confused at first.
Jokes were cracked about the president-elect.
The comments then spilled over to Ivanka's original video, which has since been flooded by Chinese users.
Another video of Arabella reciting a children's song called "The Little Rabbit Is So White" during her Chinese lesson has also started making the rounds.
People are really impressed by Arabella's Chinese skills.
Little Arabella has pretty much won everyone's hearts.
