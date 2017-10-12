BuzzFeed News

People In Catalonia Explain Why They Want Independence From Spain

"Because we are a pacifist country and we want to be free."

By Kassy Cho and Ryan Broderick

Posted on October 12, 2017, at 6:19 a.m. ET

Earlier this month Catalonia voted to leave Spain in a referendum that Madrid declared illegal, and on Tuesday Catalonia's president suspended a declaration of independence from Spain.

Many Catalans, however, are still hoping for the region to leave Spain. We asked them to share a message with the world.

1. "Because we don't want to belong to a country that justifies violence."

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed

2. "Because deep down we are right, American people know it. And Catalonia is going to declare unilateral independence."

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

3. "Because we've been a culture for a millenium."

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed
4. "For dignity and respect to all cultures and ideologies."

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

5. "Independence to change everything!"

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

6. "Because we are a pacifist country and we want to be free."

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed

7. "For Catalan countries free and anti-capitalist."

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
8. "The dignity of a people is above any constitution or law."

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed

9. "Because we have been asking to be heard for many years, now it's time to go!!!"

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed

10. "We have our own right to decide our future without violence, without anyone hitting us for that."

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed

11. "Because we have our own identity. Because they have dismissed us all our life."

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed

12. "Freedom of expression. Catalan state recognized. Democracy. We don't have anything against Spanish people. We just want to make our own way."

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
