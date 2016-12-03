This Is How Taiwanese And Chinese People Are Reacting To Trump's Surprise Phone Call
"I'm starting to like Trump."
News broke on Friday that US President-elect Donald Trump had spoken directly on the phone with the president of Taiwan.
According to a readout of the call provided by Trump’s transition team, the president-elect spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and noted the two nation’s “close economic, political and security ties.”
As the news broke, Taiwanese discussion board PTT was flooded with multiple discussions on the topic.
The reactions were quite mixed, with some opposing the phone call.
Many saw it as constructive and perhaps the sign of bigger things to come.
However, some were more skeptical of the significance of the phone call.
People did openly make jokes about the feelings of China and Taiwan's Kuomintang party, which favors closer ties to China.
In China, meanwhile, the frustration was directed towards Trump.
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
