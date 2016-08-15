BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Can't Stop Laughing At This Little Boy's Reaction On A Pirate Ship Ride

world

People Can't Stop Laughing At This Little Boy's Reaction On A Pirate Ship Ride

"Why is this me."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 15, 2016, at 5:11 a.m. ET

Last weekend, four-year-old William Lee and his 6-year-old brother Steven visited a theme park in Taiwan with their family.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The day was going swimmingly until they went on a pirate ship ride with their cousin.

David Lin

It was not smooth sailing to say the least.

Facebook: 100000481209527

The brothers' experience was caught on video by their 18-year-old cousin, David Lin.

The video has since been shared widely on Taiwanese social media and has garnered more than 150,000 views on ETtoday.
Facebook: 100000481209527

The video has since been shared widely on Taiwanese social media and has garnered more than 150,000 views on ETtoday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the video was posted, people can't stop laughing about just how relatable it is.

&quot;Why is this me hahaha&quot;
Facebook: video.php

"Why is this me hahaha"

&quot;The kid in blue is basically me.&quot;
Facebook: video.php

"The kid in blue is basically me."

&quot;This is me on a pirate ship.&quot;
Facebook: video.php

"This is me on a pirate ship."

&quot;We are not alone.&quot;
Facebook: video.php

"We are not alone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Same.

&quot;lmao dead.&quot;
Facebook: video.php

"lmao dead."

Lin told BuzzFeed News that the family couldn't believe the video went viral on Taiwanese social media at first.

But then he said it wasn't surprising that the brothers became viral sensations as their expressions, particularly Steven's, were classic.

Lin said as soon as the brothers both got off the ride, they wanted to go on it again.

&quot;They think it&#x27;s fun,&quot; he said. &quot;They&#x27;re not scared.&quot;
David Lin

"They think it's fun," he said. "They're not scared."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT