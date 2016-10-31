BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Can't Get Over This Kindergarten Teacher's Starbucks Halloween Costume

world

People Can't Get Over This Kindergarten Teacher's Starbucks Halloween Costume

She even did a shoot in Starbucks.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 31, 2016, at 9:08 a.m. ET

Calling all coffee lovers: Here is a costume that you will like a latte. A kindergarten teacher from Taiwan has dressed up as the famous Starbucks siren for Halloween.

The 24-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News she simply wanted to &quot;have a bit of fun&quot; this Halloween.&quot;I don&#x27;t know what inspired it,&quot; she said. &quot;The idea just came to me out of nowhere,&quot; she said.
Facebook: permalink.php

The 24-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News she simply wanted to "have a bit of fun" this Halloween.

"I don't know what inspired it," she said. "The idea just came to me out of nowhere," she said.

"The General Manager of the kindergarten I teach at buys me coffee from Starbucks a lot," she said. "So I thought I'd make everyone happy."

The woman from Hsinchu, Taiwan, also said she frequently drinks coffee from Starbucks, adding that her go-to order is a latte with an extra shot.
Facebook: permalink.php

The woman from Hsinchu, Taiwan, also said she frequently drinks coffee from Starbucks, adding that her go-to order is a latte with an extra shot.

Unfortunately, the costume didn't go down too well with her class. Her three and four-year-old students were so scared of her costume they started crying.

&quot;No one recognized me,&quot; she said.&quot;One of the parents had to explain to their child that the costume was the cup of coffee that their dad has every morning,&quot; she said.
Facebook: permalink.php

"No one recognized me," she said.

"One of the parents had to explain to their child that the costume was the cup of coffee that their dad has every morning," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, she also decided to go to her local Starbucks to take some photos.

&quot;Everyone at Starbucks thought it was hilarious and couldn&#x27;t stop laughing,&quot; she said. &quot;Someone even thought I was the Statue of Liberty.&quot;The photos were shared by a friend onto a popular Taiwanese Facebook page, where it has received more than 20,000 likes.
Facebook: permalink.php

"Everyone at Starbucks thought it was hilarious and couldn't stop laughing," she said. "Someone even thought I was the Statue of Liberty."

The photos were shared by a friend onto a popular Taiwanese Facebook page, where it has received more than 20,000 likes.

People praised both her originality and dedication.

&quot;Teachers are so creative. What hard work to have to come up with new ideas every year, good job!&quot;
Facebook: permalink.php

"Teachers are so creative. What hard work to have to come up with new ideas every year, good job!"

&quot;So much love. Thanks for all your hard work, teachers!&quot;
Facebook: permalink.php

"So much love. Thanks for all your hard work, teachers!"

&quot;Hahaha, creative and passionate. I feel there is hope for education.&quot;
Facebook: permalink.php

"Hahaha, creative and passionate. I feel there is hope for education."

ADVERTISEMENT

They also loved her Starbucks shoot.

&quot;How can the barista be so calm...?&quot;
Facebook: permalink.php

"How can the barista be so calm...?"

&quot;I think the barista is trying really not to laugh.&quot;
Facebook: permalink.php

"I think the barista is trying really not to laugh."

She said she was very surprised to find she had gone viral.

"I just wanted to have some fun and so it's quite a shock to me to have reporters asking to interview me," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT